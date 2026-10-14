New footage of Kelly Clarkson's 'Pretty Woman' moment sheds new light on Brooklyn store feud
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New footage of Kelly Clarkson's 'Pretty Woman' moment sheds new light on Brooklyn store feud

Kelly Clarkson spent less than five minutes in the Brooklyn-based store, Art of Play

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Topics: Kelly Clarkson, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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