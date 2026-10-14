New footage of Kelly Clarkson's 'Pretty Woman' moment sheds new light on Brooklyn store feud

CCTV footage of Kelly Clarkson's 'Pretty Woman' moment at a Brooklyn boutique has been obtained days after the alleged incident.

On Saturday, October 10, the American Idol winner shared a furious rant on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which she alleged she was 'looked at like she couldn't afford an item,' comparing it to the iconic Pretty Woman scene, starring Julia Roberts.

The store, Art of Play, later responded by saying the 'one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton' she had enquired about was not for sale. They then described their surprise at 'suddenly being attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store.'

“It’s been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity," they continued, concluding the post with Clarkson's lyric ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.'

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However, Clarkson later hit back, re-sharing another user's photo of the item with a $15,000 price tag. Art of Play responded by saying they'd 'raised the price due to popular demand' joking the item was now $15 million.

Social media users have been invested in the encounter and now, they can see it for themselves.

The footage circulating online, which was obtained by independent journalist Pablo Torre, does not contain audio, although Clarkson can be seen browsing the store.





Three minutes after arriving, the 'Since U Been Gone' singer can be seen standing in front of 'Molly the Bird,' the item which the store said was not for sale in their social media post. This is due to the 'important role' the item plays in the magic shows hosted at the establishment.

She can then be seen approaching an employee, who Torre identified as one of the owners of the store.

They can be seen having a brief conversation, seemingly about the item, although without the audio, this cannot be confirmed. During the conversation, Clarkson can be seen pointing at the item as the shopkeeper nods and appears to tell her something.

CCTV footage from Art of Play has since been released (Google Maps)

The two then go their separate ways. After putting the item down, Clarkson heads towards the exit. Before leaving, she appears to say something to the person behind the cash register and gesticulating, as he points towards the bird. She then exits the store.

According to the tape, and Pablo, Clarkson was in the store for just under five minutes.

The journalist also obtained the footage of the music star walking outside of the store, which shows her immediately pulling her phone out of her pocket.

As per the timestamp, Clarkson's X post, in which she called the employee 'an idiot who lost a huge sale' was posted 15 minutes later.

UNILAD has contacted Kelly Clarkson's representatives for comment.

Clarkson and the owners of Art of Play have been going back and forth on social media (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)





On October 12, in a follow up post, while sharing the picture of the alleged price tag, Clarkson penned: "Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with."

She then alleged: "So the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone 'yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can,' later calling the employee a 'liar.'

The singer then went on to say she 'loved small businesses.'

In an interview with New York magazine’s Curbed Art of Play co-owner Adam Rubin confirmed that Clarkson 'spent less than five minutes' in the store.

"Nothing happened in this shop to justify her scolding our shopkeeper on the way out, but I can let that go," he claimed. "Things changed when she used her platform to attack us. It’s asymmetrical social warfare."

While only two 'Molly' items exist, the store previously placed a $15,000 sticker on the piece purely to gauge serious interest from collectors.



