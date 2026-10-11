The New York boutique where Kelly Clarkson claimed she had a bad experience with staff has since posted a seemingly cryptic message.

On Saturday, American Idol winner Clarkson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out the Brooklyn-based store named Art of Play, where the alleged incident took place.

"Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me," she penned.

"Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale," she continued, before claiming she was treated like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.

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"But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out [thumbs down emoji]."

The pop star took to X to describe the alleged encounter (Photo by Buena Vista/Getty Images)

The segment from the iconic 1990 film she was referring to was the scene in which Vivian, played by Roberts, is looked down on by a shop assistant while visiting an expensive boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

The following day, she returns dressed elegantly and carrying several shopping bags before telling the store assistant that she has made a 'big mistake.'

Although the store has not directly responded to Clarkson's post, they did in fact share a review from a customer praising the 'kindness' of the staff, as per US Weekly.

The message, which was shared on the store's Instagram story and is no longer visible, read: “From the very first time I walked into @artofplay, I felt welcomed and treated with such genuine kindness,” the review began. “I love discovering unique treasures and connecting with the wonderful people there.

“[Art of Play is] a place that leaves you smiling and wanting to come back. I’m already counting down the days until I return in two weeks.”

UNILAD has contacted Art of Play for comment.

Clarkson compared the alleged incident to a scene in Pretty Woman (Photo by Buena Vista/Getty Images)

Art of Play offers a 'unique collection of magical home goods, puzzles, games, toys and books,' as per their website.

As well as a store, the establishment also intimate 26-seat theatre which hosts performances from magicians.

Fans were quick to comment on the alleged incident, with one writing on X: "I have spent most of my life in sales, and the number one lesson I have learned is that you have no idea what anyone has in their wallet.

"PSA: Retail employees, nobody is coming into your establishment seeking financial advice from you, just sell the customer whatever they want to buy."

Another said: "I hope you sang to him, 'You had your chance, you blew it,' as you walked out..."

However, others didn't agree with the fact Clarkson had posted online for all to see.