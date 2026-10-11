Brooklyn store at center of alleged Kelly Clarkson 'Pretty Woman' moment breaks silence with statement about 'staff kindness'
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Brooklyn store at center of alleged Kelly Clarkson 'Pretty Woman' moment breaks silence with statement about 'staff kindness'

The post is no longer visible on the Brooklyn-based boutique's page

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Topics: Kelly Clarkson, Social Media

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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