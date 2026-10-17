$15 million bird at the centre of Kelly Clarkson store feud 'breaks silence' with 'Karen' claim

A $15 million wooden bird has 'broken its silence' after becoming embroiled in a bizarre feud with Kelly Clarkson.

If you thought you'd seen it all, think again, because this might just be one of the strangest celebrity stories of the year.

Yes, we're talking about a wooden bird, a reported $15 million price tag and Clarkson somehow finding herself caught up in the middle of it all.

What started as an awkward shopping experience has snowballed into an online spectacle, with the bird itself becoming the unlikely star of the show.

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And just when you thought things couldn't get any more ridiculous, Molly has now been given a voice of her own in the ongoing saga - via Joel Stein to the Hollywood Reporter.

In short, the drama began when the singer visited a Brooklyn magic shop and tried to buy a mechanical singing bird called Molly.

She claimed a shop assistant offered to find her a cheaper alternative, leaving her feeling patronised, while the shop insisted Molly herself was not for sale.

On behalf of the bird, of course, Stein claimed that she spent 'less than five minutes in the store', before taking to X in a furious rant.

The store has claimed the $15 million singing and dancing bird is not for sale. (Instagram/@artofplay)

Following her experience, the star, 44, wrote: "Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me.

"Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out."

The wooden bird noted that it had not watched Pretty Woman, and therefore had no idea what she was talking about.

She has been branded a 'Karen' by the bird. (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

But it also slammed the musician, after claiming she's 'not the first Karen' to walk into the Brooklyn magic shop.

Molly said: "This is not the first Karen to enter Art of Play. One white woman demanded to talk to the manager about how the $1,200 applause machine wouldn’t clap for her.

"Another complained after asking for help solving the $185 egg-shaped puzzle, and we joshingly suggested that she 'Goop it'."

The furious bird added: "Part of why I write is that once you wind me up, I can’t stop. But also to warn other institutions about Ms. Clarkson."