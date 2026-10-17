$15 million bird at the centre of Kelly Clarkson store feud 'breaks silence' with 'Karen' claim
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$15 million bird at the centre of Kelly Clarkson store feud 'breaks silence' with 'Karen' claim

Molly the bird has ‘spoken out’ amid the celebrity feud, claiming it was never for sale

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Topics: Kelly Clarkson, Celebrity, Money

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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