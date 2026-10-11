The Emmy award-winning daytime host revealed the awkward moment she walked into a local store that echoed the iconic scene in Pretty Woman where Julia Roberts’ character was snubbed by snooty store assistants in Beverly Hills.

The multi-platinum singer described how she was wearing everyday casual clothing while visiting a nearby boutique – only to be given the cold shoulder by staff.

She alleged she was told to find something ‘comparable for me’ rather than the item she had picked out.

Art of Play came out fighting with a comical response to Clarkson's complaint (Google)

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She posted: “Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me.

“Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale,” she added.

“If you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out 👎.”

Clarkson did receive flak online for her post, with one X user saying, “Using your fame to try and destroy a small business because one employee hurt your ego is wild. I'd say shame on you but you have none. Gross.”

Rather than rolling over, the store, called Art of Play, came out fighting by posting a reply, which was reposted by X users under Clarkson’s post: “Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson visited us in Brooklyn and inquired about buying ‘Molly,’ a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here.”

Clarkson featured in the Voice (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

The store went on to explain that Molly ‘isn’t for sale’ and described their surprise at “suddenly being attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store.”

The store continued, “It’s been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity.”

Then they concluded with their quip masterstroke: “As a talented popular singer once said ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’” – referencing Clarkson’s own 2011 hit.

After moving to Manhattan’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza from Los Angeles, Clarkson has posted regularly on her experiences of adjusting to the Big Apple from the West Coast.

She usually champions independent stores and businesses, so this latest attack seems to be at odds with her previous pro-small business stance.

However, her post about the snobbery she said she encountered was taken up by fans, many of whom mirrored her sentiments about being judged on their appearances by New York store clerks.

Clarkson was contacted by Unilad for comment through her representatives.



