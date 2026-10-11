Brooklyn store at the center of Kelly Clarkson’s real life ‘Pretty Woman’ moment answers her complaint with a hilarious quip
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Brooklyn store at the center of Kelly Clarkson’s real life ‘Pretty Woman’ moment answers her complaint with a hilarious quip

They made a reference to one of her most famous songs - leaving fans in stitched

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC via Getty Images)

Topics: Kelly Clarkson

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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