Kelly Clarkson had a real-life 'Pretty Woman moment' after staff were rude to her in a Brooklyn shop

Kelly Clarkson may be an Emmy-winning daytime host, a multi-platinum recording powerhouse, and one of the most recognizable voices on modern television, but that didn't stop retail workers in New York from giving her the cold shoulder.

The pop superstar opened up about an awkward encounter in a high-end Brooklyn boutique, describing an experience that mirrored the famous scene from the 1990 classic Pretty Woman, where Julia Roberts' character is dismissed by snooty Beverly Hills shop assistants.

Recalling the incident, Clarkson claimed that she had popped into a neighborhood boutique while dressed down in casual, everyday clothing, only to be met with icy indifference from the employees behind the counter.

Advert

According to the singer, the staff assumed based on her understated appearance, that she was not a serious buyer or could not afford the shop's premium price tags.

Instead of receiving a standard greeting, Clarkson was insultingly told by a staff member that he could find something 'comparable' to what she was actually asking to purchase, when she made a serious enquiry about an item that had caught her eye.

Clarkson was so horrified by her treatment, she even likened it to an iconic scene from Pretty Woman (Disney+)

The atmosphere shifted abruptly, however, once the workers finally clocked whose presence they were casually blowing off.

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” Clarkson wrote.

“Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale,” she continued, before name dropping the store. She then likened her experience to the 90's romcom, adding: “If you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out 👎.”

Since relocating The Kelly Clarkson Show from Los Angeles to Manhattan's iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Clarkson has frequently spoken about adjusting to life on the East Coast and exploring local neighborhood businesses across New York.

She has often championed independent retailers and community spots, making the boutique's pre-judgment all the more striking.

Her brush with retail elitism struck an immediate chord with fans and viewers, many of whom related to the universal frustration of being judged by retail clerks purely on appearance.

The candid story serves as another classic example of the star's down-to-earth persona, reminding audiences that no matter how many Grammys or television awards you have on your shelf, boutique snobbery can still catch you off guard.