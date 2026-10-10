Kelly Clarkson had a real-life 'Pretty Woman moment' after staff were rude to her in a Brooklyn shop
Home>Celebrity

Kelly Clarkson had a real-life 'Pretty Woman moment' after staff were rude to her in a Brooklyn shop

The singer opened up about a humiliating encounter in a Brooklyn boutique where staff snubbed her until recognizing who she was

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Topics: Kelly Clarkson, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: