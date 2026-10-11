Ben Affleck feels he falls 'short' of ex Jennifer Garner after she shared warning about him playing her husband
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Ben Affleck feels he falls 'short' of ex Jennifer Garner after she shared warning about him playing her husband

The actor opened up about his ex-wife and how hands on she is with their three children

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Topics: Ben Affleck, Entertainment, Netflix

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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