AI listed the top five threats to humanity and then explained why it ranked ‘the malicious use of AI’ number one
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AI listed the top five threats to humanity and then explained why it ranked ‘the malicious use of AI’ number one

Google's Gemini ranked the threat as greater than nuclear war and bioengineering

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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