Rogue Claude AI agent gave a fake tip for an unsolved murder case as police speak out
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Rogue Claude AI agent gave a fake tip for an unsolved murder case as police speak out

The tip was flagged as spam, but police say Anthropic took over two months to spot what happened

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Topics: Artificial Intelligence, Police

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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