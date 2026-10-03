PewDiePie claims OpenAI banned him twice while he was secretly building his own 'uncensored' AI
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PewDiePie claims OpenAI banned him twice while he was secretly building his own 'uncensored' AI

The YouTuber released a video titled, 'I seriously should NOT be dropping this'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: J. Countess/WireImage

Topics: PewDiePie, Artificial Intelligence

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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