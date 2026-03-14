Kharg Island has been 'obliterated' by US forces, President Donald Trump has claimed, following two weeks of conflict with Iran.

The US is said to have targeted military areas on the island, which sits just 25km off the coast of Iran.

Kharg Island is vital in Iran's oil exports and acts as the country's the primary terminal. With it being so important to Iran, the Iranian Parliament had warned Tehran would 'abandon all restraint' if its islands were targeted.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf shared to social media earlier this week: "We will abandon all restraint and make the Persian Gulf run with the blood of invaders."

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He also warned that 'the blood of American soldiers is Donald Trump’s personal responsibility'.

But Trump has ignored such a warning an announced yesterday (March 13) that Kharg Island had been hit.

Donald Trump has ordered an attack on Iran's Kharg Island (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The president said: "Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island."

Going on to explain why one part of the island was not struck, Trump shared: "For reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the oil infrastructure on the island.

"However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the free and safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision."

In a later post, Trump said: "Iran had plans of taking over the entire Middle East, and completely obliterating Israel. JUST LIKE IRAN ITSELF, THOSE PLANS ARE NOW DEAD!"

Passage through the Strait of Hormuz is being blocked by Iran (Google Maps)

Since Iran decided to block the strait, more than 1,000 cargo ships, mainly oil and gas tankers, have been blocked from passing through, The Guardian reports. This has caused the price of gas to spike in the US (and other parts of the globe).

Per data from YCharts, on March 9 a gallon of gas peaked at $3.633, up from $3.148 the week prior and up from $3.206 one year ago.

According to Petras Katinas, an energy researcher at the Royal United Services Institute, Kharg Island plays a key part in funding Iran's military and government.

"If Iran were to lose control of Kharg, it would be difficult for the country to function, even though the island isn't a military or nuclear target," he said, via Daily Mail.

Mojtaba Khamenei vowed that Iran will continue to block the strait (Hamed JAFARNEJAD / ISNA / AFP via Getty Images)

The attack comes shortly after Iran's new supreme leader said that they plan on continuing to block the Strait of Hormuz.

"The lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must definitely continue to be used," Mojtaba Khamenei said in his first national address since being elected to succeed his father.

"Studies have been conducted on opening other fronts where the enemy has little experience and will be extremely vulnerable in them, and their activation will be carried out if the war situation continues and based on the observance of interests."