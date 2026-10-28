'Prophet of Doom' psychic issues three major warnings for Europe in 2027
Home>News>World News

'Prophet of Doom' psychic issues three major warnings for Europe in 2027

The psychic sees riots and protests across Europe in 2027

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: YouTube/Craig Hamilton-Parker

Topics: Europe, Spain, Pope Leo

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: