'Prophet of Doom' psychic issues three major warnings for Europe in 2027

The 'Prophet of Doom' psychic has spoken out and issued three major warnings for Europe as we head into 2027.

Brit Craig Hamilton-Parker gained widespread attention for a number of his predictions that came true, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also predicted that Donald Trump would win the presidential election in 2016.

Now, the psychic has issued three major warnings for Europe in 2027.

Riots in Spain and Catalan independence

Hamilton-Parker believes Catalan will 'want its independence returned' despite pro-independence parties no longer having combined majority in the Catalan Parliament.

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Support for independence is hovering just above 50 percent according to latest polling, and Hamilton-Parker believes disagreements over the matter will turn violent in 2027.

Pro-independence protests taking place in Barcelona last month (Javier Mostacero Carrera/Getty Images)

He explained: "I see much more protests and fights for independence again with places like Barcelona. That's been there in the past, I see street protests and riots against that. "I see strong moves to break away from Spain as Spain gets in to trouble."

Political change in Portugal

Describing Spain's neighbor as having the 'same sort of problems', Hamilton-Parker believes Portugal will experience a 'political movement'.

The psychic predicted they'll be 'more pressures surrounding migration', as well as housing.

Hamilton-Parker added: "They'll be continued political instability and the same financial problems that are beginning to hurt France are going to affect Portugal too."

He concluded by claiming there's going to be an 'economic downturn' in the European nation.

Christianity in Italy and the Pope

Heading onto Italy, Hamilton-Parker predicts there will be a 'renaissance' when it comes to the ideas of Christianity.

However, the physic said this is 'not a good thing' due to what he claimed are the views being 'weaponized'.

The psychic has made a number of predictions about Europe (YouTube/Craig Hamilton-Parker)

The 'Prophet of Doom' explained: "I feel there's a real religious tension in Italy because I feel something terrible happens there, some attack of some sort.

"Something like an attack on The Vatican or the Pope. Some religious icon attack. Something outrageous that happens in Italy."

In a previous video, the psychic predicted a Russian attack on the UK 'in the form of blackmail'.

On the type of 'attack' he predicts, Hamilton said: “I’m feeling another similar type of attack, a bit like we had with those poison attacks that we had in Salsbury. I’m seeing a kind of chemical type of attack."