Another child has confirmed to have died in France in the space of a week following the country's recent heatwave.

Earlier this week, the French capital of Paris hit temperatures of 41°C (105°F), meaning that the Eiffel Tower had to be closed early.

Parts of Central France have also been hit with wildfires and, at one point, thousands of homes were left without power, EuroNews reported.

Other European countries have been coping with intense heat as well. The Spanish city of Bilbao reached temperatures of 42.5°C (108°F) on June 24, while England set a new record for hottest day in June as parts of the country were subjected to temperatures as high as 37°C (98°F), said the BBC.

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Sadly people have died as a result of the heatwave. Over 200 people in Spain have succumbed to the intense heat, ITV News reports, and 48 have drowned in France while trying to cool down.

48 people have recently drowned in France as they tried to seek relief from the scorching weather (Djoudi Hamani / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)

Children have died in the heat too, and it was confirmed yesterday (June 26) that a fourth toddler in France had passed away in the space of a few days.

An 18-month-old baby was discovered unconscious with hyperthermia in a car in Marseille on Tuesday, and tragically the child later died in hopsital, EuroNews said. It's thought that the parent had forgotten about the baby while going to work.

It's not totally clear when the child died, but Timone University Hospital – which belongs to Aix-Marseille University – confirmed the sad news on Friday.

Éric Berton, president of Aix-Marseille University, said in a statement: "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the tragic incident that occurred on the Timone campus.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to the victim's family and loved ones. We also express our support for all those who witnessed or have been affected by this tragic event."

Sadly four toddlers have died in hot cars in France this week (Getty Stock)

The 18-month-old's death follows that of a three-year-old boy who died in a hot car. The toddler reportedly became trapped in a vehicle in a Paris suburb.

Per the Pontoise public prosecutor, the father of the child thought his son was having a nap when the boy climbed into the family's car. He was then unable to get out because of the child lock.

As well as this, the bodies of two children, aged two and four, were found in a hot car on Monday. The car was parked in a residential car park in Carpentras, in the south of France.

In a similar situation to the three-year-old boy's death, the two toddlers reportedly got into the car by themselves and became trapped.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact The Compassionate Friends on (877) 969-0010.

Paris hit temperatures of 105°F during the record-breaking heatwave (Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP via Getty Images)

How to cool down in a heatwave

We’re all aware of the basics of keeping cool during the warmer weather, such as avoiding the sun between 11am and 3pm, staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, taking cold showers and avoiding physical activity, but have you tried these little-known hacks to beat the heat? (Thank us later).

The correct way to sleep with a fan on

A good night's sleep is almost never guaranteed during a heatwave, leaving many of us turning to our trusty fan to get through the night. However, it could be having a hidden impact on your health.

But rest assured, as Dr Anis Khalaf has explained how to overcome this, the correct way.

"The key is to not have any of the wind blowing on you,” he said. “So try facing it away from your body, and the air will still circulate around the room."

Drinking milk

Thanks to the sugars, proteins and fats in milk, Dr Natasha Fernando claimed that a glass of the liquid ‘may be more hydrating than water’.

She told Metro: “Milk also contains sodium which allows your body to hold onto water for longer, aiding hydration levels.”

The Egyptian sleep method

Forget the Military sleep method, because this hack claims to keep you cool as well as help you nod off.

Psychiatrist Alex Dimitriu, MD, told VeryWellMind: "The Egyptian sleep method involves sleeping under a damp sheet, which cools off from evaporation.”

Just make sure the sheet is damp and not drenched, and the room is well-ventilated.

Keeping windows shut during the day

While it may sound counterproductive, you’re essentially inviting the hot air inside by leaving them open. Instead, wait until temperatures have dropped (such as in the late evening) to open your windows to allow cooler air to circulate.

Keeping your blinds and curtains shut can also help.