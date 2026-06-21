France bans alcohol at huge national music festival as record-breaking heatwave sends temperatures soaring
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France bans alcohol at huge national music festival as record-breaking heatwave sends temperatures soaring

Temperatures are expected to hit as high as 40°C (104 °F) today, June 21

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Benjamin Vodant / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: France, Weather, Europe, News, Alcohol

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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