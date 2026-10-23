Super El Niño looms as rare Tornado Watches in Arizona and New Mexico issued
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Super El Niño looms as rare Tornado Watches in Arizona and New Mexico issued

Arizona issued its first Tornado Watch in 16 years and New Mexico its first in 28 years

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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