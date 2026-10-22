Irish government funded PSA sparks divide as calls for grandparents to ask consent before hugging children goes live
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Irish government funded PSA sparks divide as calls for grandparents to ask consent before hugging children goes live

The 25-second ad states: “Not everyone wants a hug. Even from the people who love them.”

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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