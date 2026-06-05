An influencer couple who terminated their pregnancy after finding out their baby had Down Syndrome have spoken out, after stating the choice was 'not made lightly'.

Jesse Ridgway and his wife Ashley addressed the news on June 3, after announcing back in March that they were expecting 'Baby Ridgway' in 'fall 2026'.

The influencer acknowledged that fans may be 'disappointed' by the choice they have made, but noted that for him and Ashley, 31, the process has been 'extremely traumatic'.

"When I first confronted this news, I was shocked but optimistic," he wrote to fans on Instagram.

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"If they're a little slow intellectually, then we'll make it work. I signed on to be a parent, come what may...but I just didn't fully understand what Down syndrome entailed."

The content creator went onto list the health risks associated with the genetic condition, which affects 1 in every 640 babies in the US according to the National Down Syndrome Society.





He added: "Down Syndrome isn't a 'blessing,' it is objectively s****y from a health perspective.

"I didn't realize just how rough it is for the child, let alone the family...more often than not, they would be fully dependent on others for the rest of their life."

Speaking about the number of expecting parents who terminate pregnancies after learning of the diagnosis, Jesse claimed that 90 percent of women terminate their pregnancy - though Healthline suggest that figure is 67 percent in the US.

He added: "This was WAY higher than I expected, I thought it would be lower given I hear so many say they kept or would keep the baby.

"I believe that's because most terminations happen privately [and] it feels shameful. A lot of judgement being cast."

The couple first announced their pregnancy in March 2026. (@mcjuggernuggets/Instagram)

The couple also addressed fans of theirs who may have Down Syndrome, stating that they 'appreciate' them.

"You matter a lot and we're glad you're here," he said.

"I commend you and your families for having the strength and courage to push forward."

The New Jersey couple announced their pregnancy in a joint Instagram post, as they sat together and held up a series of sonogram images.

Speaking about the choice they made weeks later, Jesse added: "We made a difficult decision that we believe in the long-run will be beneficial for our family.

"Thankfully, we had a choice. It will take a little time to move on, but we are excited to try again in the future and hopefully have a better outcome."

The couple have now spoken about the hate they have received since announcing their decision, as Jesse wrote: "There are a million abortions every year, and I'm just shocked that one couple deciding to abort for Trisomy 21 is mainstream news. This is happening every day, and it's just not talked about."

UNILAD have reached out to Jesse and Ashley Ridgway for comment.