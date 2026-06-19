Influencer Emilie Kiser shares heartbreaking phone call after her son, 3, drowned in her backyard pool

Warning: This article contains themes which some readers may find distressing.

Emilie Kiser has shared details of the heartbreaking call she received after her three-year-old son drowned in her backyard, after claiming there was a time she couldn't forgive her husband for leaving their little boy unattended.

In the year following the tragic accident, which happened on May 12, 2025, the influencer has opened up about the 'preventable drowning accident' which resulted in the death of her three-year-old little boy, Trigg, while she was out at dinner.

Her husband, Brady, was at home looking after the toddler and their newborn baby when the unimaginable devastation occurred.

Advert

Home surveillance footage showed that Trigg was left unsupervised for more than nine minutes in the garden, and had managed to get into their backyard pool that did not have a cover over the top.

The little boy was in the water for around seven minutes before being found unresponsive.

Now, just over a year on from the accident, the 27-year-old has opened up about the horrifying phone call she received.

Emily Kiser's son, Trigg, tragically died last year (emiliekiser/Instagram)

Recalling the devastating evening while talking on the Jay Shetty Podcast, she said: "I was five weeks postpartum, and I went out to dinner for a little girls' night out, and about maybe 10 minutes after I arrived, I got a phone call from my husband that our son Trigg had fallen in the pool and that he wasn't breathing."

She added: "I could hear the pain and just confusion in his voice. I knew immediately, before he even said anything, that something was wrong."

Kiser noted that after being rushed to hospital, with numerous attempts to save his life, Trigg died around a week later.

The mom opened up about the devastating phone call. (YouTube/@JayShettyPodcast)

While speaking on the podcast, she admitted their was a time when she couldn't see any way to forgive her husband for the terrible accident, and felt 'so angry' at him, until she made an important realization.

The mom said: "This could have just as easily been me in Brady's position. Brady was taking care of our newborn child.

"When I left for dinner that night, he was de-thawing my breast milk, trying to get Teddy settled."

She added: "That doesn't excuse anything. It doesn't excuse what happened.

"But taking that accountability, along with all the other things I know I could have changed, gave me so much true, deep, real, raw empathy for him of, this could have been me ... I would so deeply want him to forgive me and to know that I didn't mean for it to happen."