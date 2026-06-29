The remains of three people have been discovered in a foreclosed home, and two have been identified.

Officials announced last week that the skeletons of three people had been found at a Connecticut property on Stanwich Lane, Burlington.

The gruesome discovery was made on June 14, which led to the remains being examined by the authorities for identification as well as a cause of death.

The bodies were found at approximately 5pm local time, when state troopers responded to a report that a recent homeowner had stumbled upon the bones.

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According to People, state police claimed a ‘new homebuyer’ had purchased the property in an ‘as is’ condition at a foreclosure auction.

Court records reviewed by The New York Times claim the property was constructed in 2022 and sold for $525,000 by Edward Marchion at auction on June 6.

However, it is now being held by Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing since the homeowner ‘discovered skeletal remains of three individuals at the home’.

Two out of three people have been identified (NBC Connecticut)

But now, two have sadly been confirmed to belong to 54-year-old Sally Ann Cash and her 22-year-old son, Brian Cash.

However, the cause of death has yet to be determined, as has the identity of the third person.

What is known, however, is that there were a series of visits made to the property by the authorities from 2021 until 2025, prior to the foreclosure agreement being made when the homeowners (presumably the Cash’s) failed to show in court during a March 2026 summons.

Per The Times, in August 2025, a state marshal left the summons at the home, and it was approved by the following March.

The Burlington Volunteer Fire Department also stopped by the property three times in the winter of 2021, and in May 2026 due to an alarm.

Per NBC Connecticut, one call was made on November 28, 2021, November 29, 2021, and on December 18, 2021.

However, it didn’t appear that anyone was living at the property at the time.

“Efforts were made by law enforcement to contact the property management company,” Michael J. Boucher of the fire department told the Times of the visits. “Entry was not made into the residence, and fire department units cleared the scene without incident.”

Her NBC, first responders did a walk-around of the home but did not see signs of a fire or smoke.

Allegedly, the authorities also saw signage on the property indicating that a management company should be contacted in case of an emergency.

Burlington police are said to have contacted the management company to report the fire alarm, but the alarm was left sounding as if they had gained entry, it would have had damaged the property.

UNILAD reached out to the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department and Burlington police for comment.