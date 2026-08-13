Ex-Miss North Carolina stripped of crown says she’s ‘not sorry’ for using racial slur
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Ex-Miss North Carolina stripped of crown says she’s ‘not sorry’ for using racial slur

Brittany Boltinhouse now intends to mount a legal challenge over having the title revoked

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: @‌espino.sosa/Instagram

Topics: US News, Racism, North Carolina

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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