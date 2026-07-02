Donald Trump has shocked much of the internet after making a bizarre remark about his 'beautiful' sons and a 'threesome'.

There's no doubt that the president's public speeches can go a bit off topic, but even for Trump, this was gobsmacking.

The president was speaking at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota on Wednesday (July 1), and there's a certain part of the speech that went viral.

Trump's was joined by his two eldest two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, at the event and the president gave them a rather odd shout out.

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The POTUS stated Roosevelt and his son were just one of two father-son pairs to be awarded the Medal of Honor in wartime.

“Except for Arthur and Douglas MacArthur ... they're the only father and son pair to receive our nation's highest military award for courage above and beyond the call of duty. Now, as I see my two beautiful sons sitting there, I think I'm going to give one to myself, one to them, and we'll have a threesome,” Trump said.

There were audible gasps from the audience following the bizarre comment, before Trump changed the course of action.

The president added: "Ok, I'll pick out one of the two. I'll give them the Congressional Medal of Honor for something for their genius at hunting, and I'll get one for taking on Russia, Russia, Russia, or something, and we'll have a third pair now."

Trump then continued by saying he was 'only kidding'.

"Could he be any more disgusting?" one person on X said after hearing Trump's speech, while another person pointed out: "Every time I see a quote on a video like this, I think surely that cannot be what he actually said surely this has to be a weird paraphrase. It never is."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Definitely spoke like a guy with a deep, abiding respect for our military heroes."

Trump has faced backlash following the comments (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the speech, Trump said Roosevelt "transformed his country by the reach of his vision into one of the greatest places, one of the greatest empires, one of the most incredible countries, ready to take its rightful place as the strongest and most respected nation anywhere in the world."

Trump added: "They didn't have people that didn't, couldn't, they had no idea where they were. They didn't have people that couldn't walk up the steps, see those steps. They didn't have people that had no idea where the hell they were.

"They didn't have people that said, 'Let's have open borders, so millions and millions of people can pour into our country from prisons all over the world'. They didn't have those people. They had strong, smart people like Teddy Roosevelt."