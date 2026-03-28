Donald Trump has been criticised by some people online after he praised his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., during a speech at the Future Investment Initiative Institute summit in Miami on Friday (March 27).

The POTUS has five children; Trump Jr., Ivanka and Eric with first wife Ivana, while he welcomed daughter Tiffany with his second wife Marla Maples. And there is of course the president's youngest son, Barron, with whom Trump co-parents with the First Lady, Melania Trump.

There's often the saying that the middle children are the forgotten ones in a family dynamic, and it's typically the first child and the youngest that receive the special treatment.

Well, according to some people on the internet, Trump is snubbing the rest of his kids after making a bizarre comment about Trump Jr.'s genetic makeup.

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The president said in Miami: "Now we have our great son. He's got the best genes I think of any human being I've ever known. He's my son, Don Trump. Don, he's a great guy. And his fiancée, Bettina. Good, Bettina, good. Now my son's got the greatest genes in history. I'm a big believer in genes."

Donald Trump Jr. featured heavily in the president's speech (Ahmet Turhan Altay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The president continued to speak about his eldest child, though there was a lack of mention for Ivanka, Tiffany, Eric and Barron.

One person on X described Trump as a 'total embarrassment', while another noted: "Melania is going to be so pleased to hear that her son doesn't rate."

Elsewhere in his Future Investment Initiative Institute summit speech in Florida, Trump bizarrely referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the 'Strait of Trump'.

Speaking of the war with Iran, Trump said: "We're negotiating now, and it’d be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up. They have to open up the Strait of Trump — I mean, Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry, such a terrible mistake."

Trump recently referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the 'Strait of Trump' (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The president added: "The fake news will say he accidentally said — there's no accidents with me, not too many. If there were, we'd have a major story."

Trump is certainly no stranger to wanting his name on something after the famous Kennedy Centre was named after himself.

The center's board voted unanimously in December last year to rename the building to the Trump-Kennedy Center.

Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, stated on social media that the decision was made because of 'the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building'.