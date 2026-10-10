Person asks three AIs to reveal how intelligent Trump really is and none give a straight answer
Home>News>US News

Person asks three AIs to reveal how intelligent Trump really is and none give a straight answer

The 'available evidence' on Trump's IQ made answers hard to come by...

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Artificial Intelligence, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: