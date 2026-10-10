Person asks three AIs to reveal how intelligent Trump really is and none give a straight answer

You'd think bagging the job as president would involve some form of intelligence, but after we asked three forms of artificial intelligence, we couldn't get a straight answer on the current POTUS' IQ.

How intelligent you think Donald Trump really is is certainly a personal opinion, so it's always interesting to get the thoughts of various AI programs on the matter.

The POTUS often uses IQ as a metric to praise allies or slam political opponents and public figures.

Trump also recently announced a government task force focused on artificial intelligence known as the 'Super Intelligence Force', which the president stated 'Only High I.Q. individuals need apply!'

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So, with Trump's obvious keen interest in IQ, we asked Google Gemini, ChatGPT and Perplexity for its views on Trump's intelligence.

Google Gemini

The AI tool from Google said: "Evaluating Donald Trump's intelligence depends heavily on how intelligence is defined, as observers, political scientists, and cognitive psychologists often point to starkly different skill sets.

Trump often speaks about IQ (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Because Trump has never publicly released standardized test scores, transcript details, or formal IQ test results, there is no verified baseline metric (such as an exact IQ score). Assessments of his intelligence generally fall into a few distinct categories."

Google Gemini went on to say political, strategic, and media Intelligence, as well as analytical and traditional academic intelligence are the key points to discuss when it comes to the president's intelligence.

ChatGPT

The most common AI tool on the internet told us it 'can't honestly tell you whether Donald Trump has high or low intelligence' based on the 'available evidence'.

When we queried ChatGPT on the POTUS' intelligence, the AI program said: "What I can say is that he's demonstrated certain abilities: he's skilled at commanding attention, communicating in a memorable way, understanding what resonates with his supporters and maintaining a prominent public profile.

"Whether those skills reflect exceptional general intelligence is a different question. His public statements and decisions can be examined for factual accuracy, reasoning and consistency, but they don't establish his IQ.

"My bottom line: we don't know his IQ, and there's no reliable basis for declaring him a genius or intellectually unintelligent. That doesn't mean we can't critically assess his actual decisions, arguments and knowledge."

AI can't work out how intelligent the president is (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Perplexity

The fellow AI tool also couldn't provide a straight answer on Trump's intelligence, attributing the fact that there's no public record of the president's IQ score for it's on the fence reply to our query.

Perplexity explained: "There’s no publicly verified IQ score for Donald Trump, so claims that he has an exceptionally high—or low—IQ can’t be confirmed. Trump has said he has a very high IQ, but he has not released an official test result.

"IQ can’t be reliably estimated from speeches or interview transcripts. Recent AI-generated estimates based on selected transcripts varied widely, and the models themselves noted that these were impressions, not valid IQ tests.

"So the fairest answer is: we don’t know his IQ. Intelligence also includes different abilities—such as verbal reasoning, practical judgment, and social or political skill—that one IQ number cannot fully describe."



