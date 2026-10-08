TSA agents want their chairs back after Trump removes them for fitness purposes
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TSA agents want their chairs back after Trump removes them for fitness purposes

Officers are asking the public to show their support by signing a letter urging the TSA to bring the chairs back

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Travel, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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