A couple have revealed the major wedding sacrifice they made after Scotland qualified for the World Cup, as husband Scott Thomson was left 'shocked but elated'.

Many couples dream of a honeymoon involving sun, sea, and cocktails. But for newlyweds Claire and Scott Thomson, it meant following Scotland to the World Cup just days after saying 'I do'.

The pair, who have been together for nine years, originally planned to get married in 2027, leaving them enough time to 'save and plan' for the life-changing occasion.

But when Scotland qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1998 in November 2025, Claire suggested hurrying the wedding along and getting on the first flight to Boston to support their home team.

Advert

"It got down to the last game against Denmark and Scotland, and it was like, oh my god, we might do this. So I said to Scott, you know what if Scotland get in and they make it to the World Cup, then let's just get married, and let's go to the World Cup for our honeymoon," said the NHS nurse, speaking to UNILAD.

The newlyweds flew out to America for the World Cup just three days after tying the knot. (Claire Thomson)

And after tying the knot on June 7, 2026, the pair flew across the pond just three days later on June 10.

But the trip-of-a-lifetime didn't come without making any sacrifices, after bringing their wedding date forward by over a year.

Claire, 30, said: "We had a fairly small wedding, we had about 50 during the day, and then up to about 120 at night time, but I think definitely it has been super expensive, you know, even drinks when you're at the stadium are just astronomical.

They opened up about how much their dream honeymoon has cost them so far. (Claire Thomson)

"We were lucky enough that, we've had money from friends and family as a wedding gift, which then meant that we could have this experience."

The couple noted that a beer inside the stadium can cost up to $20, but admitted they had been generously treated to numerous drinks as people learned it's their honeymoon.

And when it came to how much they've spent so far, the couple said: "Our flights probably cost about £2,000 ($2,640), and on tickets we've spent about £2,000 ($2,640).

It's the first time Scotland have qualified for the World Cup in almost 30 years. (Claire Thomson)

"Because I've got family in Toronto, we based ourselves here. But our hotel in Boston for two nights was over $900, and that was just because it was the Scotland game."

Reflecting on saying 'I do', she added: "We've been together coming up nine years, so it's just.. it's just us.

"It's just lovely to be able to say husband now. It's just, you know, smiley, and yeah, it's great."

If you have a story to tell, send it to [email protected].