A professional dominatrix is spilling all about life in the industry - including her most popular clientele.

For those who aren't quite in the know, a dominatrix is someone who takes the dominant role in the bedroom, including BDSM and/or fetish activities with a submissive partner.

A professional dominatrix is someone who is 'hired to carry out a fantasy for a certain period of time, often to do with sexual fetish and power dynamics.'

Eva Oh, who began working as a dominatrix after a colleague joked her assertiveness would suit the industry, has never looked back, and currently earns $1,000 an hour.

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She has clients all over the globe - but there are clients from one occupation that 'absolutely love her.'

Bearing all in LADbible Stories' Honesty Box, Eva admits: "Well, when my rate was far cheaper, it was absolutely everybody.

"But now it's rich white men because that's who has the money, sadly. But it's okay. I'm taking it away from them."

It's actually lawyers that 'love' her the most, she continues.

"Lawyers love me. I don't know why, but you get all sorts. C-suite. Um, entrepreneurial types, which I don't love," she adds.

Why? "Too much thinking for themselves."

But why are people fans of being dominated in the first place?

Professional dominatrix EVA OH spilled all in LADbible's Honesty Box (LADbible Stories)

Well, according to Eva - like everything, it varies from person to person. However, many of them 'are predisposed to wanting that type of power dynamic'.

Others, which would make sense why many of Eva's clients are lawyers, want a 'release from responsibility and the pressure of everyday having to be,' she believes.

So we know who Eva most popular clientele are - but are there any famous faces on the list?

Well, unfortunately, she can't say, as she swiftly answered: "NDA central," which doesn't sound like a no to us!

But how does one get so good at the job?

Well, Eva had no idea about sex work at all when she transitioned into the world from a strategic consultant - in which she called herself a 'corporate slave'.

"I found a dungeon and I jumped in the deep end," she says.

Eva also admits to having paid to be dominated herself for 'market research'.

"But it's just because I'm greedy. So I did this very early on in my career, and I did kind of see it as me seeing what was out there. I was in Berlin, and I wanted to see what they got up to in Germany, because they do have wonderful care and a great culture there," she says.