Woman reveals how affair with her biological father had lasting consequences for years

A woman who had a relationship and a child with her biological dad has lifted the lid on the impact of the affair.

Under the pseudonym Sophia Greenwood, the woman explained in an article for The Times that she met her birth father, Michael, at the age of 24 after being brought up by her adoptive parents.

However, she was immediately left 'disturbed' by the romantic feelings she felt towards him.

Sophia experienced a 'surreal' reunion with her birth mother, which she described as 'joyful, emotional and disorientating all at once'.

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Nothing could have prepared her for meeting Michael though, as the pair quickly formed an 'intense' bond.

"I felt understood in a way I never had before," she said. "About a year later, we arranged to meet in England. I picked him up from the airport feeling both apprehensive and excited.

Sophia opened up about the relationship (Getty Stock Image)

"From the moment we met, it felt astonishingly easy between us, as though - rather than having never met until now - we had known each other forever."

Sophia explained that what 'frightened' her the most 'was not that the connection felt wrong, but that it felt so natural'.

"I realized with horror that what I was experiencing resembled romantic attraction," she said.

"I had spent much of my adult life thus far searching for this kind of effortless emotional connection with a man and now, impossibly, I felt it for the last person I should."

'We knew our biological connection would be judged harshly'

Sophia moved in with Michael, who had immigrated from the UK to Australia, with the pair spending five years together.

In that time, they even had a son named James, though Sophia said she found 'the secrecy surrounding his origins agonizing' and explained she had to invent a 'fictional ex-boyfriend' as a cover-up.

She was immediately left 'disturbed' by the romantic feelings she felt towards her biological father (Getty Stock Image)

"We knew our biological connection would be judged harshly and our future could never feel entirely secure," she added to the Times.

Sophia later returned to the UK and explained to some of her relatives what happened with Michael.

One of Michael's former girlfriends reported the pair to Australian police in 2004, which led to his arrest.

"Michael was arrested and later received a suspended sentence for what was legally classified as incest, although because the relationship involved two consenting adults who had never known a family relationship, it was referred to during proceedings as 'technical incest'," Sophia explained. "British police interviewed me at the request of Australian authorities but decided it was not in the public interest to pursue charges."

Having welcomed another son, Lucas, with a 'wonderful man' she got engaged to, Sophia's past life with Michael still had consequences years on.

Both of her lads decided they wanted to live in Perth together, but wanting to see them, Sophia realized she faced being arrested if she returned to Australia.

Perth, Australia (Getty Stock Image)

"If you’re an Australian citizen, you can return," she was allegedly told by police. "But if you come into contact with law enforcement, you may be detained."

Sophia risked arrest returning to Australia

Explaining how the situation unfolded, she added: "With great trepidation I engaged legal assistance, instructing a criminal lawyer who reviewed the original file, submitted detailed representations explaining that more than three decades had passed, that I had voluntarily come forward, had lived as a law-abiding citizen, and had returned to Australia specifically to resolve the situation and be close to my son.

"Following preliminary hearings, prosecutors discontinued the case and all charges were withdrawn. The joy we felt as a family was indescribable. The cloud that had hung over our lives for years dissipated. It was over."

Sophia now resides in Perth full-time, while Michael 'remains a loving father to James'.