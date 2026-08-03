Popular YouTuber, 38, to 'reassess' assisted dying plans in Switzerland after concerns raised

Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide, which some readers may find distressing.

Max Gilardi has spoken out following his livestream on August 1 where he told his followers that was considering dying by euthanasia in Switzerland.

Gilardi shared his plans to his 2,000,000 followers in recent days, and explained that he came to the apparent conclusion after 'considering every option I could think of'.

The reason he was thinking about it was because of his fibromyalgia, which he was diagnosed with two years ago. Mayo Clinic describes this as 'a long-term condition that involves widespread body pain'.

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It adds: "The pain happens along with fatigue. It also can involve issues with sleep, memory and mood.

"Researchers think that fibromyalgia affects the way the brain and spinal cord process painful and non-painful signals. That increases your overall sensitivity to pain."

Max Gilardi usually presents himself as an animation (@BrainDumpTweets/Twitter)

Apparently women are more likely than men to develop the condition, as well as those who have fibromyalgia running in their families.

Your risk of getting the debilitating condition is also heightened if you have osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, or obesity.

Detailing his own experiences with fibromyalgia, Gilardi said (per Mail Online): "I'm tired all the time. I spend a lot of my time lying down.

"I get a lot of bad pain in all my joints and my muscles, ankles, shins, hands, knees, hips, neck. I have a lot of difficulty sleeping."

He's since suffered with a series other health woes as well as fibromyalgia, including relentless drooling, brain fog, and difficulty speaking.

Gilardi explained further: "My existence has become one where I suffer and barely scrape by so I can continue to sustain an existence where I barely scrape by and suffer.

"All of this, compounded together, has kind of led me to feeling that my life has reached its natural conclusion."

According to Gilardi, traveling to Switzerland with the intention of dying by euthanasia has a price tag of $17,000.

But his followers have rallied around him since he shared his heartbreaking plans of assisted dying, sparking him to want to 'reassess' his plans. More than 4,000 people have commented on his YouTube video at the time of writing.

Gilardi tweeted yesterday (August 2): "JEEEEZ you guys okay fine haha jk just kidding!! Nevermind!! Jk just kidding jk jk!!"

He added in a follow-up post: "Decided I’m not thinking clearly, will reassess."

For advice, support, and more information, you can contact Dignity in Dying via their website or email them at [email protected]. For more state resources, you can also contact End of Life Choices Oregon or Patient Choices Vermont.

Additionally, if you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.