Popular YouTuber, 38, to 'reassess' assisted dying plans in Switzerland after concerns raised
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Popular YouTuber, 38, to 'reassess' assisted dying plans in Switzerland after concerns raised

The Massachusetts YouTube shocked his followers by sharing his plans

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: hotdiggedydemon/YouTube

Topics: Mental Health, Social Media

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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