A terminally ill child in the Netherlands was euthanized in a first case since assisted dying laws changed in the country two years ago.

Dutch Health Minister Sophie Hermans disclosed in a letter to parliament that the 'incurably ill' child died towards the end of last year, as per a report by Dutch broadcaster NOS.

The politician did not detail any information regarding the name of the child, their gender, location, or the illness that was incurable.

Lawmakers must now decided whether the doctors involved in the procedure acted lawfully, Hermans went on to reveal in her letter to the House of Representatives.

Advert

It was made legal in 2024 for children between the ages of 1 and 12 who have an incurable disease to be euthanized with the consent from a parent or guardian.

The Dutch government explains: "Termination of life is only allowed if a child is terminally ill and is suffering unbearably with no prospect of improvement. This means the child is in constant, severe pain. And that there is no cure, and no reasonable alternative to relieve the child’s suffering, even through palliative care.

Dutch Health Minister Sophie Hermans (John Beckmann/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

"In this situation, the doctor may decide, together with the parents, to terminate the child’s life. This decision is always made in consultation with the parents and, if possible, also with the child."

The governmental site went on to say that a doctor's decision of 'terminating the life of a child' is required to be based on 'general medical standards and current medical knowledge'.

Upon approving the new assisted dying laws two years, government ministers said it would apply to roughy five to ten children in the Netherlands.

“The end of life for this group is the only reasonable alternative to the child’s unbearable and hopeless suffering,” the government states.

The Netherlands made history in 2002 as it became the first country in the world to legalise euthanasia, though to this day, they still come with strict conditions.

The Netherlands legalised euthanasia in 2002 (Getty Stock Photo)

All cases must be reported to medical review boards before anything is carried out, while the government states that a request for euthanasia must be requested by the patient without any interference from any other individual.

It also notes that any physician conducting an assisted dying act must be satisfied the patient's request is 'voluntary and well considered'.

While children under the age of 16 must consent from a guardian or parent to be euthanized, children aged 16 or 17 do not, though their parents/guardians must be informed of their intentions.