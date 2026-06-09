Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

A 26-year-old woman has revealed a bucket list of things she wants to do before she ends her life through assisted dying.

Annaliese Holland, from Australia, has been sick ever since she was a child, but it wasn’t until later that she was told she had a condition called Autoimmune Autonomic Ganglionopathy.

As per Cleveland Clinic, AAG, is an autoimmune disease where your immune system attacks your autonomic nervous system by mistake.

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The autonomic nervous system is a part of the peripheral nervous system, which controls body processes such as breathing, heart rate and blood pressure. The condition is extremely rare, and in the US, only 100 people are diagnosed with AAG each year.

In just a few months, the 26-year-old will undergo voluntary assisted dying in Adelaide.

Annaliese Holland is living with with Autoimmune Autonomic Ganglionopathy (A Current Affair/YouTube)

“I look in the mirror and I don’t see me anymore,” she told A Current Affair. “I see a frail body.”

The 26-year-old emotionally revealed that she ‘didn’t want to die,’ however, had made the decision due to suffering.

“This isn’t me just choosing to end it, I’m going to die anyway,” she said.

Annaliese also revealed that she’s put together a 'f*** it' list, which is her twist on the classic bucket list.

The 26-year-old has a number of moments she wants to experience before she dies, and has already ticked a number of them of, she told the documentary show. This include renting her own apartment, having her dad see her in a wedding dress, and her seeing her friends baby being born.

Annaliese knows the exact date she will end her life, but is keeping it between herself and her loved ones (Annaliese Holland)

“Not being able to have children and never being able to feel that motherly soul, I thought that maybe if I witnessed it, it would kind of help that little hole in my heart,” she said.

“It was the most amazing moment of my life, the body is incredible. It was the most amazing moment of my life. So beautiful and now I’m an auntie."

Annie also had a helicopter ride on her list - which was later ticked off as she was invited to one by A Current Affair.

Annaliese knows the exact date she will die, however, she’s keeping that between herself and her loved ones.

You can donate to Annaliese's GoFundMe here.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.