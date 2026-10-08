People who mostly stand up at work are 'twice as likely' to develop heart disease, according to expert
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People who mostly stand up at work are 'twice as likely' to develop heart disease, according to expert

This comes after the TSA made a controversial decision to ban chairs from its agents' workplace

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Health, Science, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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