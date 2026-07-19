We're used to seeing serious updates and post from Sheriff's Office accounts, however the Sedgwick County social admin decided to throw in a few jokes as they updated the community about a man who had been arrested after allegedly 'surfing naked' on top of a moving train.

We're sure that's a sentence you didn't think you'd hear anytime soon!

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office were alerted by Union Pacific railroad staff after observing reported suspicious behavior, as the man allegedly broke into a Union Pacific locomotive, before surfing on it with no clothes on, on Thursday July 16.

In the statement, posted to Facebook, the admin penned: "Greetings Sedgwick County.

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"For those of you who had the unfortunate experience of seeing this gentleman surfing naked on top of a moving locomotive yesterday, I want you to know that he was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges."

The man faces felony and misdemeanor charges (Getty Stock Image)

"Daniel Ray Ballance of Quartzsite, AZ decided to visit our County yesterday via the Union Pacific Railroad after he broke a window on a locomotive and entered it," the post continued.

"To some he blew the horn, to others he showed a little too much."

The Facebook post revealed that Daniel 'expressed his love for vodka, beer, and playing the Banjo'.

"Unfortunately, we had to separate him from those loves and the train ride. Instead Daniel is spending some time at an all expenses paid stay in jail, where he is presumed innocent until proven guilty," the post concluded, before the admin told everyone to 'have a good night'.

Of course, they couldn't leave without adding a number of train and police car emojis to the post, which has 1.3k likes, 160 comments and 377 shares, at the time of writing.

Many people saw the funny side of the post, with one commenting: "Not sure I ever thought I'd see a headline like this for local news."

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office informed their followers with a humorous post (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

Another said: "Kudos to Sedgewick County Sheriff's office for relating to people through humor!"

"Sometimes you think you have seen it all! In this case I guess you have!!!" a third comment read.

"I love the sense of humor they have!" said a fourth social media user, with another echoing: "Love love love how you guys are presenting these situations!!"

As stated in the post by the Sheriff's Office, the man faces felony and misdemeanor charges, authorities say.







