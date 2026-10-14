Florida death row inmate who killed cellmate to get executed reveals chilling final words

A death row inmate who murdered his prison cellmate solely because he wanted to be sentenced to death has been executed by lethal injection in Florida, delivering a chilling four-word final statement before dying.

James Robertson, 63, was executed at Florida State Prison on Tuesday, October 13, after spending over a decade on death row for the 2008 murder of his cellmate, Frank Richard Hart.

Robertson's case drew international notoriety after being featured prominently on the hit Netflix true-crime docuseries I Am a Killer, where he openly admitted that he carried out the fatal prison attack for the explicit purpose of being transferred to death row rather than spending the remainder of his life in general population.

When asked by the prison warden if he had any formal last words or a prepared final statement before the lethal injection began, Robertson smiled toward witnesses through the glass and offered a blunt, four-word response: "Nah, I'm straight."

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Shortly after making the dismissive remark, the lethal cocktail was administered, and the 63-year-old was officially pronounced dead at 12:32 p.m.

Robertson was finally executed on Tuesday (Florida Department of Corrections)

The horrific murder took place inside Charlotte Correctional Institution in December 2008, where Robertson was already serving a lengthy sentence.

Desperate to escape standard confinement and actively seeking capital punishment, Robertson strangled Hart while he slept in their shared bunk using a pair of prison-issue socks.

In a heartbreaking detail shared by the victim's daughter, Rebecca Hart, her father was murdered just eight days before he was scheduled to be released from custody and return home to his family.

Following the fatal assault, Robertson made no attempt to hide his motives or plead innocence.

On October 19, 2012, he submitted a chilling sworn statement confessing that Hart's murder was fully premeditated.

He further admitted that he had previously tried to assault a correctional officer to steal master keys so he could kill another inmate, warning authorities under oath that he would continue murdering people behind bars if he was not sentenced to death.

Robertson subsequently pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, intentionally waived his right to a penalty-phase jury trial, and declined all post-conviction appeals to ensure his death warrant would proceed without delay.

His death marks Florida's 17th execution of 2026, solidifying the state's position as having the most active execution chamber in the United States.

While anti-capital punishment advocacy groups gathered outside the prison gates to protest the state's aggressive pace, the victim's family stood inside as witnesses, finally seeing the conclusion of an ordeal that began nearly two decades ago.