Florida death row inmate who killed cellmate to get executed reveals chilling final words
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Florida death row inmate who killed cellmate to get executed reveals chilling final words

James Robertson, who strangled his sleeping cellmate to secure a death sentence, gave a blunt four-word remark before his execution

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Crime, Florida

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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