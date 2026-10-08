Footage shows arrest of Dexter-obsessed student who murdered woman in Airbnb ‘kill room’
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Footage shows arrest of Dexter-obsessed student who murdered woman in Airbnb ‘kill room’

The British student was obsessed with Dexter, a TV series about a serial killer who would use 'kill rooms' to murder his victims

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: West Midlands Police

Topics: True crime, UK News, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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