Footage shows arrest of Dexter-obsessed student who murdered woman in Airbnb ‘kill room’

Officers were told a wild dog or a fox had bitten him, but in reality, 20-year-old Benjamin Day had cut open his own hand while attempting to dismember the body of a woman he had stabbed to death.

West Midlands Police in the UK have now released footage of his arrest from December 21, 2025, which shows the University of Worcester forensics student near the junction of Highview Street and Brewery Street in Dudley, bleeding from the wound.

Day, who was 19 at the time, pleaded guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday to murdering Maria Saceanu, a 24-year-old Romanian woman who had been a sex worker.

A trial heard he was obsessed with the US TV drama Dexter, which chronicles the life of a serial killer who follows an oath to only murder bad people.

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Day lured her to a plastic-lined ‘kill room’ - seemingly copied from the show - at an Airbnb in Tividale, in the West Midlands.

Day was a University of Worcester forensics student and was 19 at the time of the killing (West Midlands Police)

There, she suffered 78 knife wounds, resulting in her death.

The court heard Day left the Airbnb at about 12:30 GMT and walked some distance away. Then, at 12:50, he called 999 and asked for medical help after cutting his hand. Police said he also flagged down one of their cars.

When officers asked him about his injury, Day claimed a fox had attacked him. They questioned his story though, and he was arrested wearing a Dexter-style khaki top, the trial was told.

What did police find at the Tividale Airbnb?

Later that day, at around 2.30pm, officers received a call from a landlord who said one of the tenants in Bancroft Road had discovered blood at the bottom of the stairs.

Police searched the property, which is when they found Ms Saceanu's body next to the bed.

The bedroom, floor, walls and bed had all been lined with plastic sheeting, which had been stapled to the wall.

Officers also recovered a canvas roll containing multiple knives, a staple gun and duct tape. Day had an apron, a plastic visor and cleaning materials, too.

The court heard he spent several hours preparing the room. The Airbnb is around 20 miles from his home in Redditch, Worcestershire.

Why did Benjamin Day change his plea?

Day had been expected to claim self-defence. He was also expected to say he had set up the room to film a ‘tribute’ to Dexter that he could post on TikTok.

Maria Saceanu, 24, a Romanian woman, suffered 78 knife wounds (West Midlands Police)

Instead, he changed his plea after discussions with his barrister on the second day of his trial.

Following an hour-long delay on Tuesday, he returned from the cells to the dock. He appeared to smirk, nodded towards the court clerk and entered a guilty plea.

Day, who wore a dark suit and a maroon patterned tie, was remanded in custody. He will be sentenced on December 4.

'He planned this murder in meticulous detail'

Detective Inspector Matt Marston, who led the investigation, said: “Day had an obsessive personality and had become obsessed with the character Dexter. He planned this murder in meticulous detail.

Michael C. Hall played Dexter in the series (Showtime)

“It was a pre-planned brutal attack on a defenceless woman lured to the room he had rented.

“Day had flagged down officers where he offered them a fabricated story about the reason why he had received an injury to his hand. Officers were suspicious and he was quickly detained.

“The details of this case shocked experienced officers and our thoughts continue to go out to the heartbroken family of Maria at this time.”