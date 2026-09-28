Madonna's 'chaotic' VMA speech leaves people confused after she forgot her award
Home>Music

Madonna's 'chaotic' VMA speech leaves people confused after she forgot her award

After scooping her first VMA in 27 years, Madonna took to the stage multiple times in a historic night for the veteran singer

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: CBS

Topics: Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, Music

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

X

@JMYjourno

Choose your content: