Madonna's 'chaotic' VMA speech leaves people confused after she forgot her award

Madonna stole the show at the 2026 MTV VMAs, sweeping the ceremony with seven wins, including Artist of the Year.

However, it was the pop icon's chaotic acceptance speeches that left both the live audience and viewers at home speechless.

Taking the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles yesterday (September 27), the legendary hitmaker appeared to have enjoyed a few drinks before stepping up to the microphone.

While accepting the award for Best Dance, she summoned presenters Charli XCX and Troye Sivan to stand beside her.

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Clearly feeling the effects of such a huge night for her, the veteran singer then appeared to forget what she was actually doing on stage.

“I’m kind of unclear what this award is for. I guess it’s for the short film?” Madonna asked the crowd.

Madonna bagged seven awards (CBS)

Charli quickly stepped in to save the day as she reopened the golden envelope to politely remind Madonna exactly which award she had just won.

“Well, I feel good surrounded by people who like dance - Charli and Troye,” Madonna continued.

“I came to life on the dance floor. I found my community on the dance floor. I fell in love with people on a dance floor. And I lost many people I loved on the dance floor.”

She added: “Aside from soccer, football - whatever you wanna call it. Dance brings everybody together, okay? We are all equal on the dance floor.”

But her bizarre interactions didn't stop there, as Madonna also joined Sabrina Carpenter on stage to accept the prize for Best Collaboration.

During her acceptance speech for the Best Dance award, Madonna called over Troye Sivan and Charli XCX (CBS)

Seemingly taking a light-hearted dig at the 'Espresso' songstress' management team, Madonna didn't hold back when speaking about the frustrating process of organizing 'Bring Your Love'.

“Everybody who knows me knows how impatient I am,” she said.

“When five days passed, and I still didn’t get connected with Sabrina and hear back from her about whether she wanted to do a song with me, I DM’d her.

“She answered me back, and within weeks we were in the studio together. It was fabulous.”

In a bid to save the moment from becoming too awkward, Carpenter joked: “My team is [expletive] themselves backstage.”

The veteran popstar picked up her first VMA in 27 years over the weekend, as she's pictured alongside VMA record holder Taylor Swift (Christopher Polk/CBS via Getty Images)

Naturally, Madonna's acceptance speeches sent social media into a frenzy.

Posting the video of her Best Dance speech online, one user captioned their post: “Oh my god Madonna is [expletive] faced. She even had to call the announcers back over to hold her up.”

Another user shared: “Is Madonna ok? Someone should probably cut her off.”

A third added: “Headlines exaggerated AF. She looks and sounds fine. Just awkward.”

Echoing the previous user's comment, one person penned: “She’s so awkward - I love her.”

To be fair to Madonna, if I scooped seven VMAs, I would be partying equally as hard!

VMA winners 2026

Video of the Year

WINNER: Taylor Swift – ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ – Republic Records

Ariana Grande – ‘hate that i made you love me’ – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – ‘I Just Might’ – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – ‘STORM’ starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – ‘Confessions II – The Film’ – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Tears’ – Island

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Madonna – Warner Records

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song of the Year

WINNER: BTS – ‘Swim’ – BIGHIT MUSIC

Ella Langley – ‘Choosin’ Texas’ – Columbia Records

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – ‘Golden’ – Republic Records/Visva Records

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Bring Your Love’ – Warner Records

Olivia Dean – ‘Man I Need’ – Island

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – ‘Stateside’ – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE – ‘WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!’ – Human Re Sources

Best New Artist

WINNER: Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records

Bella Kay – Atlantic Records

CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC

Magnus Ferrell -Visva Records/Republic Records

Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records

Myles Smith – RCA Records

Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Bring Your Love’ – Warner Records

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – ‘Chains & Whips’ – Roc Nation Distribution

French Montana x Max B – ‘Ever Since U Left Me’ – Coke Boys Records

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – ‘Stateside’ – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Shakira and Burna Boy – ‘Dai Dai’ – Sony Music US Latin

Teyana Taylor and Lucky Daye – ‘Hard Part’ – Def Jam Recordings

Best Pop

WINNER: LISA – ‘Dream’ feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi – Lloud Co./RCA Records

Ariana Grande – ‘hate that i made you love me’ – Republic Records

Charli xcx – ‘SS26’ – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘drop dead’ – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘House Tour’ – Island

Tate McRae – ‘Nobody’s Girl’ – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ – Republic Records

Best Hip-Hop

WINNER: Cardi B feat. Kehlani – ‘Safe’ – Atlantic Records

Don Toliver – ‘E85’ – Cactus Jack/ Atlantic Records

Drake – ‘Janice STFU’ – OVO/Republic Records

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘LOVER GIRL’ – Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott – ‘DUMBO’ – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

Tyler, The Creator – ‘SUGAR ON MY TONGUE’ – Columbia Records

Best R&B

WINNER: Bruno Mars – ‘I Just Might’ – Atlantic Records

Chris Brown – ‘It Depends/Obvious’ – RCA Records

Dave and Tems – ‘Raindance’ – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records

Justin Bieber – ‘YUKON” – Def Jam Recordings

Kehlani – ‘Folded’ – Atlantic Records

Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis – ‘Is It a Crime’ – Epic Records

Best Alternative

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – ‘the cure’ – Geffen Records

Geese – ‘Taxes’ – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam

mgk and Fred Durst – ‘FIX UR FACE’ – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records

Noah Kahan – ‘The Great Divide’ – Mercury Records

SOMBR – ‘Homewrecker’ – SMB Music/Warner Records

Tame Impala – ‘Dracula’ – Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – ‘Drag Path’ – Fueled By Ramen

Best Dance

WINNER: Madonna – ‘Confessions II – The Film’ – Warner Records

Bebe Rexha and Faithless – ‘New Religion’ – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE

Harry Styles – ‘Aperture’ – Columbia Records

Lady Gaga and Doechii – ‘RUNWAY’ – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – ‘Stateside’ – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Slayyyter – ‘DANCE…’ – RECORDS/Columbia Records

Tate McRae – ‘Nobody’s Girl’ – RCA Records

Best Latin

WINNER: Bad Bunny – ‘NUEVAYoL’ – Rimas Entertainment

Anitta with Shakira – ‘Choka Choka’ – Republic Records/UMLE

Fuerza Regida – ‘TU SANCHO’ – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin

KAROL G – ‘Papasito’ – Bichota Records/Interscope Records

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – ‘La Perla’ – Columbia Records

Ryan Castro, Kapo and GANGSTA – ‘LA VILLA’ – AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin

Shakira and Burna Boy – ‘Dai Dai’ – Sony Music US Latin

Best K-Pop

WINNER: BTS – ‘SWIM’ – BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK – ‘JUMP’ – YG Entertainment

CORTIS – ‘REDRED’ – BIGHIT MUSIC

KATSEYE – ‘PINKY UP’ – HYBE x Geffen Records

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – ‘SPAGHETTI’ – SOURCE MUSIC

LISA – ‘Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi’ – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Best Country

WINNER: Ella Langley – ‘Choosin’ Texas’ – Columbia Records

Kacey Musgraves – ‘Dry Spell’ – Lost Highway/Interscope Records

Lainey Wilson – ‘Somewhere Over Laredo’ – Broken Bow Records

Luke Combs – ‘Back in the Saddle’ – Columbia Nashville

Shaboozey – ‘Cowgirl’ – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Stella Lefty – ‘Boston’ – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Tucker Wetmore – ‘Brunette’ – Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records

Best Direction

WINNER: Taylor Swift – ‘Opalite’ – Republic Records

Ariana Grande – ‘hate that i made you love me’ – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – ‘I Just Might’ – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – ‘STORM starring Yung Lean’ – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – ‘Confessions II – The Film’ – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘House Tour’ – Island

Best Art Direction

WINNER: PinkPantheress – ‘Stateside + Zara Larsson’ – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Charli xcx – ‘SS26’ – Atlantic Records

Lady Gaga and Doechii – ‘RUNWAY’ – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

Madonna – ‘Confessions II – The Film’ – Warner Records

SOMBR – ‘My Body Isn’t Ready’ – SMB Music/Warner Records

Taylor Swift – ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ – Republic Records

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Madonna – ‘Confessions II – The Film’ – Warner Records

A$APRocky – 'PUNKROCKY'– A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records

Ariana Grande – ‘hate that i made you love me’ – Republic Records

LISA – ‘Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi’ – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Shaboozey – ‘Cowgirl’ – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Taylor Swift – ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ – Republic Records

Best Editing

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – ‘House Tour’ – Island

Ariana Grande – ‘hate that i made you love me’ – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – ‘I Just Might’ – Atlantic Records

LISA – ‘Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi’ – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Madonna – ‘Confessions II – The Film’ – Warner Records

Taylor Swift – ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ – Republic Records

Best Choreography

WINNER: Madonna – ‘Confessions II – The Film’ – Warner Records

GENER8ION – ‘STORM starring Yung Lean’ – Iconoclast Music

Harry Styles – ‘Dance No More’ – Columbia Records

KATSEYE – ‘PINKY UP’ – HYBE x Geffen Records

Tate McRae – ‘Nobody’s Girl’ – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ – Republic Records

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Ariana Grande – ‘hate that i made you love me’ – Republic Records

JISOO X ZAYN – ‘Eyes Closed’ – Warner Records

Madonna – ‘Confessions II – The Film’ – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – ‘Stateside + Zara Larsson’ – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – ‘Click Clack Symphony.’ – Human Re Sources

Taylor Swift – ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ – Republic Records

Best Group

WINNER: BTS

BLACKPINK

CORTIS

FLO

Fuerza Regida

Geese

KATSEYE

Twenty One Pilots

Best Long Form Video

WINNER: Madonna – Confessions II – The Film – Warner Records

Charli xcx – Music, Fashion, Film – Atlantic Records

Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas – Columbia Records

GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music

Best Album

WINNER: Madonna – Confessions II – Warner Records

Drake – ICEMAN – OVO/Republic Records

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving – Island

Olivia Rodrigo – you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend – Island

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl – Republic Records

Song of Summer

WINNER: Ariana Grande – ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’ – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – ‘Risk It All’ – Atlantic Records

Charli xcx – ‘Camera’ – Atlantic Records

Ella Langley – ‘Choosin’ Texas’ – Columbia Records

KATSEYE – ‘Hootie Frutti’ – HYBE x Geffen Records

Latto ft. Doja Cat – ‘Okayyy’ – Steamcut / RCA Records

Morgan Wallen – ‘Been By Now’ – Big Loud / Mercury Records

Olivia Dean – ‘So Easy (To Fall in Love)’ – Island

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Stupid Song’ – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘House Tour’ – Island

Slayyyter – ‘Brand New Chanel$’ – RECORDS/Columbia Records

sombr – ‘Homewrecker’ – SMB Music / Warner Records

Stella Lefty – ‘Boston’ – Sandlot / Atlantic Outpost

Tame Impala and JENNIE – ‘Dracula’ – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ – Walt Disney Records / Republic Records