Music fans rage as NFL overtime delays MTV VMAs live broadcast
Home>Music

Music fans rage as NFL overtime delays MTV VMAs live broadcast

Music fans erupted in fury online after the live MTV VMAs broadcast was pushed back to accommodate an overrunning Sunday night NFL game.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Topics: Music, MTV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: