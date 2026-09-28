Chris Brown called out over ‘gross’ on-stage encounter with fan as people say it ‘goes too far’
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Chris Brown called out over ‘gross’ on-stage encounter with fan as people say it ‘goes too far’

The R&B star left some fans feeling 'awkward' after footage appears to show him getting a little too close with a fan

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Topics: Entertainment

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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