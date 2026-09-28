Chris Brown called out over ‘gross’ on-stage encounter with fan as people say it ‘goes too far’

Chris Brown has sparked outrage online after a video showed him getting freaky with a female fan on-stage.

Midway through his and Usher's R&B Tour, the pair took to the stage at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Saturday (September 26), when the 37-year-old arranged for a fan to take the stage.

Footage shows the woman chained to a pole as Brown begins to lick her arm before feeling her body and humping her leg in front of the packed stadium - but that was just the start of his explicit routine.

The 'Forever' hitmaker then proceeded to pick the fan up and hump her several times before standing her back up and licking or kissing her neck.

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Yes, I'm no E.L. James (the author of Fifty Shades of Grey) so if you clicked on hoping for a fix of how erotic Brown was, I'm sure my description falls short of your aspirations!

Anyway, rather unsurprisingly, it triggered a wave of backlash from viewers who felt the choreography crossed the line.

The incident took place during the Inglewood stop of Usher and Chris Brown's 'R&B Tour' on Saturday (Robert Okine/Getty Images)

Fans flooded the comment sections to criticize the singer, with one writing: "Well that was a little bit gross."

Another user penned: “That's so awkward...”

“Oooookay that was a little bit much," a third added.

They weren't alone as a fourth said it was 'really crazy' to do that on stage as another concluded: "I have to admit, I think this goes a little too far."

Despite all of this, it's not the first time Brown has faced scrutiny for getting too close to ticket-holders at his concerts.

In fact, just last month he came under fire for the exact same thing after footage captured from his show in Syracuse, New York, saw him getting intimate with a female fan on a prop bed before lifting her legs into the air.

Similarly, he then proceeded to simulate explicit sex movements on top of her, concluding his routine by leaning in to kiss the fan before she left.

However, we shouldn't be surprised by what we're seeing as it's long been a staple of his live sets - and reacting to his most recent encounter with a fan, some people have echoed that sentiment.

It isn't the first time Brown has faced backlash online for his provocative performances on-stage (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

One user typed: "Pretty sure everyone saw that coming..."

That was in response to the video in which the original poster claimed 'nobody saw that coming'.

Another commented: "The way she got on that pole like it was the most normal thing in the world and breezy just kept singing like yeah thats my job."

With a third blasting: "Nobody saw that coming? Do these nobodies who don’t see it coming not know Chris Brown or of him? I thought she was gonna kick his @zz on stage or something. Now THAT is something nobody would see coming."

Meanwhile, someone else suggested that the 'fans' we keep seeing are not actually fans.

"I have a theory," they began. "In this new world that we live in, I don't think these could ever be random girls from the crowd. These are prearranged."

I'll leave that with you!