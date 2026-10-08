Man behind Barney the Dinosaur swapped his famous purple suit for wild new career 30 years on

Despite spending a decade inside a giant purple dinosaur, somehow David Joyner's next career move was even more unexpected.

There are some career pivots you can see coming - opening a coffee shop after years in hospitality, or becoming a director after working on Hollywood blockbusters.

But Barney the Dinosaur becoming a tantric healer? It certainly wasn't on our bingo cards.

Joyner spent a decade inside one of the most recognisable purple suits in television history, helping millions of children to learn their ABCs, numbers and the importance of friendship.

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But more than 30 years later, he’s swapped the giant dinosaur costume for a rather different kind of energy work - and, frankly, it’s probably the last career path anyone would have predicted for the larger-than-life character.

Joyner, 63, is now a tantric massage specialist and spiritual energy healer.

Joyner, now 63, is living a totally different life. (@djoyner22/Instagram)

His website homepage, Tantra Harmony, claims that he started studying the art of Tantra when he was just 20 years old, and believes all women are goddesses.

He also explains that his work aims to help women recognise their worth and find greater spiritual alignment.

A full session with Joyner lasts three to four hours, and 'allows you to draw closer to your spiritual identity and your relationship with God'.

He's the man behind the dinosaur. (@barney/YouTube)

The former TV star claims: "My sessions are very spiritual, very moving, very enlightening, and very arousing.

"I’m also mobile. I come to you. I’ve found it more beneficial when I’m able to do a session in a client’s home or neutral environment like a hotel."

And the star has hundreds of reviews from 'goddesses' who have praised his work for helping them feel more confident, empowered and spiritually connected.

The former children's TV character is still active on Instagram. (@djoyner22/Instagram)

For $350, female clients - the only kind he accepts - can expect to receive a ritual bath, chakra balancing, a massage, and more.

And speaking with VICE in 2018 about how his former career in the dinosaur costume relates to his current work, Joyner said: "The energy I brought up [while] in the costume is based on the foundation of tantra, which is love.

The show ended in 2010. (@barney/YouTube)

"Everything stems, grows, and evolves from love. Even when you have emotionally blocked energy, the best way to remove it is to remove it with love, and then replace it with God’s divine love. Love heals and allows you to continue to grow."

At his peak, Barney & Friends reportedly had a weekly audience of around 14 million, making it the most-watched children's programme on PBS.

And Barney didn’t just become a childhood icon - the show also helped launch the careers of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, who both have fond memories of the show.

Speaking with Early Show co-anchor Maggie Rodriguez, Gomez admitted: "I learned everything from that show. So it's such a wonderful memory to me.

"A lot of people would be embarrassed to say they were on 'Barney' but I embrace the fact and I had such a wonderful time doing that show."