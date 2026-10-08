Man behind Barney the Dinosaur swapped his famous purple suit for wild new career 30 years on
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Man behind Barney the Dinosaur swapped his famous purple suit for wild new career 30 years on

He may have left Barney behind, but his career has taken an equally colourful turn

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: HIT Entertainment

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity, Nostalgia

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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