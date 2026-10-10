How Aileen Wuornos was tricked into confessing to murders after her girlfriend secretly helped police
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How Aileen Wuornos was tricked into confessing to murders after her girlfriend secretly helped police

The infamous serial killer said the only reason she carried a gun was to spend 'another day breathing' with her girlfriend

Harrison Brocklehurst

Harrison Brocklehurst

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Featured Image Credit: (Netflix)

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, True crime

Harrison Brocklehurst
Harrison Brocklehurst

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