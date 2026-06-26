A judge has ordered Tom Sandoval’s girlfriend Victoria Robinson, as well as her father, Will Robinson, to leave the TV personality's home following an alleged violent altercation.

Footage obtained by TMZ saw Sandoval and Will arguing in a heated confrontation in the garden area to his home.

It's tricky to understand what Sandoval and his girlfriend's father were arguing about in the clip, though there are an awful lot of expletives used in the video shared by the outlet.

The video concludes with an alleged violent altercation between the pair.

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Victoria and Will have since been told to vacate the TV personality's Los Angeles home as dual temporary restraining orders were granted by a Californian judge.

The father and daughter may take 'only personal clothing and belongings needed until the hearing and move out immediately', according to documents obtained by Page Six.

Tom Sandoval called for the restraining orders (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

They also must stay at least 100 yards away from Sandoval, while Victoria and Will are also prohibited from obtaining or having any firearms in their possession.

Victoria was arrested on a charge of intimate partner battery with physical violence earlier this month for allegedly attacking Sandoval. She was released on bond the same day.

As per PEOPLE, in a filing, Sandoval claims: "[Victoria] and her father continue to reside in our rental home, which I am presently paying for. Meanwhile, I have been completely displaced from my home. I am bringing this request because I cannot tolerate [Victoria's] abuse any longer.”

He continued: "My efforts to maintain the peace have been met with further hostile behavior from [Victoria].

"I am gravely concerned for my safety and well-being and I need to regain access and control over my home, vehicle and belongings."

Sandoval has also claimed in his declaration that Victoria engaged in abusive behavior during their time together, which he claimed included his partner 'punching my face, striking my neck, throwing a full Gatorade bottle at me, and verbally assaulting me'.

Tom Sandoval has made a series of allegations against his former partner (Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

"[Victoria] repeatedly insulted and demeaned me throughout our relationship,” Sandoval claimed.

“She called me a ‘f**king loser,' told me ‘I can get so much better,' said that ‘the only reason people like you is because of me'."

He also claimed Victoria would change his phone and social media passwords without him knowing.

A hearing on the restraining order has been set for July 16, according to multiple outlets.

UNILAD has reached out to Victoria's representatives for comment.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline on 1.800.799.SAFE (7233) 24/7. You can find a list of local resources here.