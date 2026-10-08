Joe Manganiello claims ex Sofía Vergara mocked the chihuahua he got during his near-fatal health battle
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Joe Manganiello claims ex Sofía Vergara mocked the chihuahua he got during his near-fatal health battle

Manganiello claims that 'there were things said and printed about him that were false'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images

Topics: Sofía Vergara, Entertainment, Mental Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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