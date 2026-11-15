Russell Brand’s wife issues his message from jail – ‘something strange is happening’

The jailed British comedian Russell Brand’s wife Laura has spoken out after his sentencing to share a message he sent to the world from behind bars via YouTube.

Last Monday, convicted rapist Brand was handed a 10 year and six months prison sentence by a judge after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault committed between 2004 and 2009 – and will serve at least seven years before being released on licence. His name will also be added to the sex offenders register.

Laura supported Brand throughout the trial (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

Brand continued to maintain his innocence throughout the trial.

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Throughout the trial he was supported by his wife Laura, who he married in 2017 and shares three children with.

On Sunday, Laura, 39, appeared on Brand’s YouTube channel for the first time since his jailing.





She took part in the Sunday Service series of episodes, entitled The Good Work Continues which she has vowed to continue while he is in prison.

Laura read a message from Brand, which confirmed his imprisonment at the prison for men convicted of sexual offences, HMP Littlehey which is close to Huntingdon in the English county of Cambridgeshire.

Reading the message from Brand, she said, “Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support.

Laura has vowed to continue Brand's YouTube channel (Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“As you know, I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.

“The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do.

“I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey. 'Little' as in small, and 'hey' as in ‘Hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders prison in Europe.’

“The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong; they are kind, and they are dedicated, and as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.’

“I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me,’ he concluded. ‘Let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another, as God forgave us.”

Brand was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison (Photo by Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Becoming tearful, Laura ended Brand’s message: "Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers."

Earlier in the video, Laura said: “I’m here to continue the good work that was being established here in this Sunday Service community, something very, very close to mine and Russell’s heart.

“It may look different, but the ambitions are very much the same, and we trust God, and we trust His plans, and we trust everything He’s doing right now.”

Laura continued: “Even though it’s painful and, obviously, will take some getting used to for me to even sit here and not have my companion and my person with me, I want to continue, and I’m grateful for the support, and I’m grateful for you. Thank you for your messages.”