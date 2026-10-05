Days of Our Lives actor Robert Kelker-Kelly has died aged 62

Robert Kelker-Kelly has passed away at the age of 62, according to a medical examiner in Missouri.

Kelker-Kelly, who was raised in Kansas, shot to fame on Days of Our Lives as Bo Brady.

Before joining the cast of the popular soap, Kelker-Kelly had played Sam Fowler on Another World.

Prior to that, he'd started acting at the Wichita Collegiate School. He went on to get accepted to the University of Kansas, but ultimately quit school to pursue acting full time, says E! News.

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A medical examiner confirmed the new of the late actor's passing to TMZ. A cause of death has not been revealed, but the news outlet was told that Kelker-Kelly died on October 3.

Reflecting on his career in a 2013 interview, the late actor said he was 'homeless' when he landed his role in Another World.

"At the time I got cast on Another World I was homeless, sleeping in my Jeep, or on anyone's floor that I could, and working as a secretary for a headhunter's office in LA," he said to We Love Soaps.

Kelker-Kelly went on to describe the show as a 'godsend' with this in mind.

Robert Kelker-Kelly has tragically passed away at the age of 62 (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The 62-year-old made headlines earlier this year after fellow Days of Our Lives alum Lisa Rinna (who played Billie Reed on the show) spoke about their working relationship in her memoir and claimed that he'd made her life a 'living hell'.

"Behind the scenes, we hated each other," she alleged, per PEOPLE. "Remember when Kathy Hilton said I was the biggest bully in Hollywood? Not true. Not even close! I have legit stories about the real bullies in this town. Robert Kelker-Kelly is one of those bullies."

Kelker-Kelly never publicly responded to Rinna's claims about him and their time on Days together.

While he didn't speak out about Rinna's comments about him, he did reflect about his time on the soap and alleged that the he and the cast were 'worked to death'.

Kelker-Kelly and Lisa Rinna seen in Days of Our Lives (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

He previously told We Love Soaps (as per E! News): "At the time, because my shirt was off all the time, I would get up at three o'clock in the morning, go to the gym from four to six, and then be at the studio from six to eight (or nine) at night, and then go to sleep and do it all over again."

The late actor is survived by his daughter, Amelia Rose Kelly, whom he shared with ex-wife Miriam Parrish.

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