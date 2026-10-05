Days of Our Lives actor Robert Kelker-Kelly has died aged 62
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Days of Our Lives actor Robert Kelker-Kelly has died aged 62

Robert Kelker-Kelly played Bo Brady on the well-loved soap

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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