It has been alleged that One Direction star Zayn Malik punched his fellow bandmate, Louis Tomlinson, in the face and bad-mouthed his late mom while filming for a Netflix show.

According to a report, the singer, 33, 'punched' his costar in the face while filming a three-part travel series for Netflix.

The Sun has claimed the show was scrapped as a result of the fight, noting that during filming, Zayn began 'acting up and mouthing off', sparking an explosive row. He also allegedly took a swipe at Louis' mom, Johannah, who died aged 43 in 2016 from leukaemia.

The attack was apparently so bad that Louis, 34, was taken to the hospital and treated for a concussion after receiving a cut to the head in Wyoming last October.

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Insiders told The Sun that the footage could be 'too damaging' for Zayn if it were to become public, and it is now thought that the show has had to be cancelled as a result.

One Direction star Zayn Malik allegedly punched former bandmate Louis Tomlinson in the face after making a 'derogatory comment' (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

The source said: “The moment Zayn hit Louis and made a derogatory comment about his mum Johannah, was all filmed. Zayn and Louis know footage exists and the production company has it.

“If it became public, it could be beyond damaging for Zayn’s image.”

While the TV show was supposed to show 'raw insight' into the pair's relationship, the incidents combined show Zayn 'crossed a line, the source said.

Rumours of a 'feud' have been brewing after reports of the punch-up made their way into the media ahead of the show's release.

The former One Direction stars signed a multi-million-pound deal to travel to the US, where they would reflect on their memories from back in the day or the band's heyday and chat about their lives.

"Louis was stunned and in shock," a source said.

Zayn and Louis have not spoken since the incident occurred six months ago, the report says (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

"As he went to move, Zayn then attacked him. Zayn punched him straight in the face, because he was wearing rings it cut Louis' head."

It's thought the pair haven't spoken since the incident six months ago.

UNILAD have contacted Netflix, as well as Zayn and Louis' representatives for comment.

The latest bombshell comes just days after Louis seemed to confirm the pair were at odds after he unfollowed Zayn on Instagram.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the change to the pop star's following count. Meanwhile, Zayn - who recently moved to a rural farm in Pennsylvania - still follows Louis among the 17 people he follows on the app.

Two of Louis' five sisters, Phoebe and Lottie, have since unfollowed Zayn on Instagram.