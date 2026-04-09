Sometimes when you're scrolling through Netflix, you chance upon a film that you wouldn't ordinarily watch, but gets its claws in you until you can't look away.

Recently, for many viewers, this has been a highly acclaimed 2001 film about two teenage boys and their sex-filled road trip with an older woman through rural Mexico which has recently appeared on lots of subscribers' feeds.

And it's sparked renewed interest in the erotic production that wowed critics and infuriated censorship boards.

With acclaimed director Alfonso Cuarón writing and directing the film, fans of the auteur filmmaker's dystopian drama Children of Men, sci-fi hit Gravity, or even Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, would be forgiven for thinking Tu Mamá was another gripping thriller.

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Ah, how wrong they would be.

Instead, Y Tu Mamá También is actually a raunchy coming of age film that features an age-gap romance, threesomes, and not-so subdued homoerotic themes, that viewers have warned is the 'most explicit movie ever'.

Y Tu Mamá También has made it onto Netflix, but not everyone is loving it (Anhelo Producciones)

One even called some of its scenes 'absolutely disgusting'.

Warning: Spoilers for Y Tu Mamá También head

The film's plot follows two close male friends (Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal) as they navigate the end of high school and their growing sexuality, even featuring the pair masturbating together on a diving board in one of its most memorable opening scenes.

While their girlfriends are on holiday, the pair plot hijinx and debauchery, but it is only at a wedding where their impish desires finally manifest, when they meet older woman Luisa, played by Maribel Verdú.

After receiving a drunken call from her boyfriend confessing his infidelity, she agrees to join them on their trip.

While journeying with them through rural Mexico, she suffers a number of emotional breakdowns due to the end of her relationship, with one resulting in her tearfully seducing one of the teenage boys into a sexual interaction.

Naturally, this upsets the other boy and the pair begin to bicker. So, of course, to offset this and rebalance the scales of their friendship, she has sex with the other one too.

After some plot progression and a dressing down for their immaturity, she later has a threesome with both boys, who also phsycially express their sexual interest in each other after both confess to sleeping with each other's girlfriends behind the other's back.

With so much on-screen sex and explicit conversations, some have called Y Tu Mamá También 'the original Challengers', while some prudish Netflix viewers were just shocked to find such an erotic film turn up on their feeds.

The film sees two teenage boys go on a sex-filled road trip with an older woman (Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)

One viewer remarked: "Wtf is this doing on Netflix. I can't imagine what it would do to the sensibilities of unsuspecting families opening it for a mindless Sunday viewing."

But while the prudes found the erotic Spanish language film to be a bit too erotic, most viewers who took to social media after watching the critically-acclaimed 2001 film had no problems with its age-gap threesomes and homoerotic themes.

A more enthusiastic viewer said: "Just watched Y Tu Mama Tambien for the first time. Expected it to be the horniest movie I’d ever seen and it was somehow even more horny than that."

Another added: "Can't believe I've only just watched Y Tu Mamá También. A masterpiece!"