Actor Alan Ritchson has shared his first post online after being accused of beating up a neighbor in Tennessee.

The Reacher star took to Instagram to share a post today (March 24), in the form of a cryptic Reel.

It comes after Ritchson made headlines after allegedly being caught on camera in a heated altercation with a neighbor, which reportedly began after the actor had been riding dirt bikes in a residential area with his two children.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, a man a white shirt with a black vest and blue jeans, alleged to be Ritchson, could be seen repeatedly striking a man in front of houses on a residential street.

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The man then attempted to get back on a green motorcycle that was left lying in the street, struggling slightly to right himself on the bike before eventually leaving the scene along with the two children.

Alan Ritchson shared a cryptic post after the alleged incident (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

When contacted for comment, Ritchson told the Daily Mail: "I can't answer questions about that right now, there's an active investigation."

While the War Machine actor has not directly addressed the incident which allegedly took place at the weekend, the quote he shared on Instagram has been left open to interpretation, as it simply read: "Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake."

Meanwhile, the alleged victim of the incident, Ronnie Taylor, has shared his side of the situation.

In an interview with TMZ, he claimed he first confronted Ritchson on Saturday (March 21) about driving safely on his green Kawasaki motorbike.

He continued: "Then, on Sunday, when I was cleaning by bike outside my house, he rode past once, twice, and on the second time I walked out in front of him, and I said, 'You got to stop, someone’s going to get hurt'."

Taylor went on to claim that he 'did push' the other man, 'because he was coming towards me on his bike'.

He also accused his attacker of 'hitting' him in the back of his head, saying: "I went to the ground and covered myself."

He plays Jack Reacher in the Amazon Prime Video series (Amazon)

Police have confirmed that an 'active investigation' is currently ongoing in relation to the incident.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for the Brentwood, Tennessee Police Department said: "There will be a police report available when the investigation has concluded."

The police department added that no arrests have been made.

UNILAD has contacted representatives of Alan Ritchson for comment.