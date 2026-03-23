An argument between neighbors in Tennessee apparently devolved into a star-studded street brawl on Sunday, with Reacher's lead actor reportedly beating a man down while his kids watched on.

Alan Ritchson, 43, who plays the conspiracy-busting and bad-guy-battering Jack Reacher in Prime Video's hit series, is alleged to have struck one of his neighbors several times while they were on the ground, after an argument unfolded in front of his children.

Shocking footage of the fight obtained by TMZ shows a man in a white shirt with a black vest and blue jeans repeatedly striking a man on a residential street, while two children on dirt bikes look on.

The well-built man in the video, purported to be Ritchson, then walks away from the neighbor and attempts to get back on a green motorcycle that was left lying in the street.

Advert

After two attempts to get back on the bike, the man eventually leaves the scene along with the two children.

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has three children with his wife Catherine (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

A Brentwood, Tennessee Police Department spokesperson told the Daily Mail: "There is an active investigation, and no arrests have been made. There will be a police report available when the investigation has concluded."

The alleged victim, Ronnie Taylor, and nearby residents have spoken out about the altercation to TMZ, which has reported that it was not Ritchson who started the fight.

Taylor alleges that he had pleaded with the actor to stop racing his Kawasaki motorbike around the neighborhood with his children, due to the resulting noise breaking Sunday's peace and quiet.

But the noise disturbance from the Reacher actor had actually begun the day before, with him racing his bike and revving his engine, the neighbor alleges. This lead to him asking the 6'3" action star: "Can you f**king stop this please?"

Taylor reported Ritchson to law enforcement after he allegedly assaulted him in response.

But other neighbors have provided further information to the publication that suggests their argument had begun with a war of words and hand signs.

Ritchson has starred in two seasons of the Prime Video reboot of the Jack Reacher series (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Amazon Prime Video)

Residents in the Tennessee neighborhood said that the actor had been flipped off by Taylor for racing his bike around the area, with Ritchson flipping him off in return.

But their dispute allegedly descended into violence after Taylor approached the actor in a 'really aggressive' manner, which caused him to fall off his bike in front of his kids.

Allegedly, Ritchson got up and tried to leave the scene, but Taylor pushed him over again.

That is when Taylor claims that Ritchson hit him 'at least four times', causing him bruises and swelling as a result. The neighbor did not attend hospital for his injuries.

The Blue Mountain State and Smallville star, who shares three boys with his wife Catherine, has previously spoken to The Hollywood Reporter about his struggles with his mental health and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In the tell-all interview, he revealed that he had even suffered with suicidal ideation, but a vision of his sons' growing up without a father had inspired him to seek help.

"They calmly asked me not to do it, and told me that they wanted me to be here, alive and part of their lives," he shared.

UNILAD has reached out to Ritchson's representatives for comment.