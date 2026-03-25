Tennessee police investigating an altercation between Reacher star Alan Ritchson and a neighbor have confirmed that the actor will not face any criminal charges for the incident.

Initial footage of the brawl emerged earlier this week, when TMZ released a video appearing to show a man, reported to be Ritchson, repeatedly hitting another man on a residential street before getting on a green motorcycle and driving away.

The alleged victim, Ronnie Taylor, later spoke to the outlet about the incident and claimed he had initially approached Ritchson on Saturday (March 21) about driving safely on his bike.

"Then, on Sunday, when I was cleaning by bike outside my house, he rode past once, twice, and on the second time I walked out in front of him, and I said, 'You got to stop, someone’s going to get hurt'," Taylor said.

Advert

Alan Ritchson had been with his kids when the incident took place (James Devaney/GC Images)

The man admitted to 'pushing' the other man, then accused his attacker of 'hitting' him in the back of his head.

As new insights to the altercation continued to emerge, Ritchson appeared to release bodycam footage which gave clearer details on what had taken place.

In the video, the actor appeared to be driving into the neighborhood when a man stepped in front of his bike, causing Ritchson to slam on the breaks and fall off his bike.

"Are you f***ing kidding me, bro?," Ritchson said.

The video appears to show the actor pushing the man to the ground and attempting to ride away, but when the neighbor obstructs his bike again, causing the actor to lose control of the vehicle, he appears to knock the man to the ground and hit him multiple times.

Police in Brentwood, Tennessee confirmed there was an 'active investigation' into the incident, but now Police Captain Steven Pepin has reported that Ritchson appeared to be acting in self-defense in the altercation.

Police reviewed footage and witness statements (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Pepin said: "After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense."

Police have now closed the investigation and will not pursue any charges against Ritchson in the matter.

The police captain went on to add that Ritchson has declined to press any charges of his own after the neighbor admitted to instigating the physical contact.

“Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges. With the agreement of the District Attorney’s Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken,” Pepin said.