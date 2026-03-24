The neighbor who Alan Ritchson allegedly fought with on the street has admitted he ‘pushed’ the star before getting beaten down in front of who appeared to be the actor’s children.

The 43-year-old, who is best known for starring as the protagonist of Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher, is reported to have become embroiled in a heated altercation while riding dirt bikes in a residential area with two kids at the weekend.

Video footage obtained by TMZ depicted a man, thought to be Ritchson, striking another male in front of houses in Tennessee.

Police have said that an ‘active investigation’ is ongoing, and that no arrests have been made at this time.

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“There will be a police report available when the investigation has concluded,” a spokesperson for the Brentwood, Tennessee Police Department told the Daily Mail.

Now, the neighbor involved in the brawl has spoken out.

Reacher star Alan Ritchson was reportedly involved in an altercation with a neighbor (Brooke Palmer/Prime Video)

Ronnie Taylor said that he was unaware that Ritchson was famous when he first confronted him on Saturday (March 21) about safely manoeuvring his green Kawasaki motorbike.

“Then, on Sunday, when I was cleaning by bike outside my house, he rode past once, twice, and on the second time I walked out in front of him, and I said, ‘You got to stop, someone’s going to get hurt,'” the man alleged in conversation with TMZ.

“Then it escalated quite quickly from there. I did push him because he was coming towards me on his bike.”

Taylor said he pushed Ritchson once more before the Titans favorite allegedly ‘kicked the crap out of [him]’.

The actor has since issued a cryptic message via Instagram (Prime Video)

“He hit me in the back of my head [and] I went to the ground and covered myself,” he reported.

In a clip shared with the publication, the father-of-three’s neighbor could be seen with a visible lesion on his forehead.

Despite injuries resulting from being hit ‘at least four times’, Taylor - who also confessed to flipping Ritchson the middle finger - did not attend a hospital appointment.

UNILAD has contacted representatives of Alan Ritchson for comment.

On Monday (March 23), the North Dakota native took to Instagram to share a cryptic quote with his five million followers.

Ritchson shares three sons with his wife, Catherine (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

The text, reportedly attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte, read: “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.”

Various social media users have come out in support of Ritchson, with one typing: “Thanks for being you. Don’t stop.”

“Chin up. Trust what you did was with reason and don't regret it. Haters will always have a reason to hate,” a second argued.

“Nobody has a right to judge what they don't know all the details of. Whatever it is, you've got this, and to every 1 hater there are 1000 supporters.”