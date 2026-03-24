Actor Alan Ritchson has shed new light on his now viral fight with a neighbor that took place on Sunday, where the Reacher star appeared to strike a man multiple times while he was on the ground.

Shortly after posting a cryptic message on his Instagram from Napoleon Bonaparte, the 43-year-old Hollywood star released bodycam footage that showed his perspective of the incident.

Crucially, this new video of the fight shows the moments that led up to the now widely-shared moment where Ritchson allegedly beats down his neighbor, an incident which is now subject to a police investigation.

The fight stemmed from a disagreement between the pair over Ritchson riding his loud green Kawasaki motorcycle around the residential area in Tennessee, the neighbor claims, with them complaining to the actor and the police the day before about the noise of the engine.

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The 'Reacher' star has finally shared his view of the fight after days of discourse (Kierra Thorn/Getty Images)

Initial footage released to the public appeared to show Ritchson in a white shirt with a black vest and blue jeans as he punched the man multiple times, while two children on dirt bikes watched on.

But after days of speculation, the Reacher actor has released his perspective, which shows the moment he rode into the neighborhood, only for the man to step in front of his bike and cause Ritchson to slam on the breaks.

The video shows the star breaking so hard to avoid hitting the man that he falls off the motorbike.

"Are you f***ing kidding me, bro?" The actor can be heard saying to the man, who identified himself to TMZ as Ronnie Taylor. But the angry neighbor decides to continue confronting the 6'3" action star.

Tyler then accuses Ritchson of 'driving around this neighborhood like a f***ing lunatic,' as the TV and movie star picks himself off the ground and moves to confront the man who walked in front of his bike.

The video appears to show Ritchson throwing the man to the ground in response and then later attempting to get back on his bike and ride away, all the while his two children are forced to watch as the neighborly dispute continues.

But the bodycam footage then shows what happened in the moments before the Reacher actor started hitting Tyler, with the neighbor once again stepping in front of Ritchson's bike as he attempts to get away from the angry man pointing a finger in his face.

This seems to cause the movie star to lose control of his bike for a second time. At which point Ritchson knocks the man to the ground and hits him multiple times as he says - 'Are you out of your goddamn mind?'

He then tells the man to 'stay down' and asks 'are you f***ing stupid?' Before picking up his helmet and riding off with his two sons.

When asked to comment on the situation, Ritchson told the Daily Mail: "I can't answer questions about that right now, there's an active investigation."

Meanwhile, Tyler gave his side to TMZ, saying: "On Sunday, when I was cleaning by bike outside my house, he rode past once, twice, and on the second time I walked out in front of him, and I said, ‘You got to stop, someone’s going to get hurt.

“Then it escalated quite quickly from there. I did push him because he was coming towards me on his bike.”