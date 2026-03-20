Reality star Taylor Frankie Paul's ex has spoken out following the cancellation of her upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

The season was pulled just three days before it had been due to premiere after a video was published by TMZ, which showed Taylor and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, fighting. The reality TV stars are best known for starring in Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (SLOMW), which has shown parts of their on-and-off relationship over the past few years.

The show’s pilot episode descended into chaos as it documented police attending a domestic disturbance report, with bodycam footage showing Taylor being interviewed by law enforcement, claiming she was 'scared' of Dakota. The 'MomTok' influencer ended up being arrested, and six months later, she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Footage from 2023 of the altercation was published by TMZ this week, and appeared to show Taylor throwing chairs at Dakota while they were arguing.

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The video was filmed on a phone, which was seemingly being held by Dakota.

Paul's upcoming season of The Bachelorette was cancelled (John Shearer/WireImage/Getty)

In a statement on March 19, a spokesperson for Disney Entertainment Television said: “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family."

After the video was made public, a spokesperson for Taylor said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Magazine: "Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritises her family’s safety and security.

"After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."

Now, Dakota has released a statement about the incident, which he shared with PEOPLE.

"As anyone who has seen the video will understand, this is a deeply upsetting situation," he said.

Mortensen gave a statement about the video which was shared online (Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Arby's)

"I am, unfortunately, used to these baseless claims about me and our relationship, which I categorically deny. I am focusing on our son and his safety, and hope that Taylor will do the same."

Taylor has one son with Dakota, as well as a son and a daughter with her ex-husband, Tate Paul.

UNILAD has approached representatives of Taylor Frankie Paul for comment.

A timeline of the drama between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen

September 2022: Taylor announces her relationship with Dakota

After splitting from her husband Tate Paul, who she had been married to since 2016 and welcomed two children, the 'MomTok' founder hard-launched her relationship with Dakota on TikTok, which featured a video of the pair dancing to Beyoncé's 'Cuff It'.

February 2023: Domestic violence arrest

Following a turbulent few months, which saw the couple briefly split and sadly suffer an ectopic pregnancy, Taylor was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury and criminal mischief after the incident.

All but the aggravated assault charge were dismissed.

The scandal then played out on Taylor's Hulu reality show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Taylor Frankie Paul started her relationship with Dakota Mortensen in 2022 (Instagram)

September 2023: Pregnancy announcement

Despite the domestic violence incident, Taylor and Dakota happily announced they were expecting. Their son, Ever True Mortensen, was welcomed on March 19, 2024, with the pair describing him as 'our angel sent from heaven'.

December 2024: Taylor and Dakota split

Taylor posted an emotional TikTok video announcing their split, along with the caption: "Chaos to pure silence. Wouldn’t wish this pain upon anyone, if you’re there take a drive, scream, cry, feel the pain, because I promise avoiding it will make it much worse."

Throughout 2025, the pair would spark rumours of a reconciliation, but ultimately, their relationship never restarted.

March 2026: Leaked video showing domestic incident

On March 19, Taylor's The Bachelorette season was pulled by ABC after a video from 2023 was leaked, which appeared to show a domestic violence incident going on between her and Dakota.

Taylor was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury and criminal mischief in 2023 (Instagram)

March 2026: Taylor and Dakota speak out

A spokesperson for Taylor said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Magazine: "Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritises her family’s safety and security.

"After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."

Taylor then spoke out herself on Good Morning America, saying: "When your life is broadcasted out there in these headlines, it’s like the end of the world, that’s what it feels like. I’m not going to lie.

"I will say I’ve been here before and I got through it, and I’ve shared my story and my light, and I’m hoping I can do that again."

Dakota later broke his silence, telling Page Six in a statement: “As anyone who has seen the video will understand, this is a deeply upsetting situation.

“I am, unfortunately, used to these baseless claims about me and our relationship, which I categorically deny. I am focusing on our son and his safety, and hope that Taylor will do the same.”